Chill out, Abilene! When it was so cold, we wished it was hot. Now ...

When the temperature twice plunged under zero in mid-February 2021, we closed our eyes and imagined summer.

Those days of hot temperatures, a slight breeze out of the south to stir the air and Texas' trademark blue skies above, dotted with a few puffy clouds.

It warmed our bones, if only briefly.

And here we are, 197 days into 2022. Days of hot temperatures - too many, hardly a breeze - like opening the oven when there is one, and blue skies - too often cloudless.

This summer, according to the National Weather Service, now is the second hottest on record - at least by counting the number of 100-degree days.

With a high of 107 Wednesday, Abilene recorded its 47th day of 100 degrees or hotter. This snapped a tie with 1934, which was the record with 46. Until the summer of 2011, when Abilene came darn close to doubling that at 81 days. Even with a bit of rain that kept Abilene under 100 Thursday, we entered the weekend closing in on 50. It was back to 101 degrees Friday and headed that way Saturday.

The average high temperature in July has been 103.5 degrees.

Broken down, we had a record 14 100-degree days in May, a record-tying 21 in June and every day but one (it was a bone-chilling 99 on July 3) in July. We had 17 straight days of 100s at one point this year; that's No. 6 on the all-time list.

Last week, we set an all-time record with six straight days of 105 degrees or hotter. The previous record was five, set in 2011. The streak was broken Tuesday, when it cooled to 104.

Who would've believed then that we be this hot again so soon? No one in 2011.

And it won't rain. In 1956, we measured 9.78 inches of precipitation - still the record for driest year. Currently, we're at 4.71 inches. The surprise afternoon showers Thursday lifted our spirits, for sure.

And so, we need a break. Going to the beach would be great. Floating the Guadalupe would be great. Working a shift downtown at the Ice House and getting stuck in the beer cooler would be great.

Let's think about when it was cold. For example, the last day under freezing this year - March 24.

Some reverse psychology.

Because, folks, the 100s aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Greg Jaklewicz is editor of the Abilene Reporter-News and general columnist. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.