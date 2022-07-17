ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'It's a we ministry': First Baptist Church in Mason City celebrates 150 years

By Abby Koch Globe Gazette
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to make it 150 years as a church, a "we" ministry is key. First Baptist Church in Mason City is celebrating its 150th anniversary -- this year and this weekend -- as a congregation and being part of the community. "This is a we ministry, and I...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
lmgraphic.com

Winnebago welcomes community of enthusiasts to Annual Grand National Rally

For more than 50 years, Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., has welcomed its owner community to Forest City, Iowa for the Grand National Rally, a week-long celebration of Winnebago RVs and owners. The theme of this year’s festivities is “Driving Route 66,” a tribute to the famous highway that serves as a symbol of our mobile nation on the road. Throughout the event, guests can: explore this year’s lineup of motorhomes and towables; participate in educational seminars; tour manufacturing facilities; receive RV service; meet Winnebago team members; experience the e-RV; and enjoy evening entertainment. This year’s event takes place July 17-21 at Winnebago’s Forest City Rally Grounds.
FOREST CITY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

Festival of Trees no more

Multiple factors lead to end of 26-year holiday celebration. One of Clear Lake’s longstanding holiday traditions has come to an end. CEO Mark Dodd has announced that One Vision will no longer hold its Festival of Trees. “While this is a tough decision for us to make, we recognized...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptists#Church Building#Parades#Protestant#Religion#First Baptist Church#Articles Of Incorporation
kwit.org

A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Two Semis Collide Near Albert Lea

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Truck driver from El Salvador was injured after his rig collided with another semi-truck in Freeborn County over the weekend. The crash happened east of Albert Lea on Interstate 35 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol crash reports says 67-year-old Jose Francisco Trejo Cartagena was heading south pulling another truck and 63-year-old Thomas Voigt of Des Moines was also traveling south. The report says the two truck collided and both came to rest in the ditch.
ALBERT LEA, MN
nomadlawyer.org

Mason City: Top Rated 7 best Budget restaurant in Mason City, Iowa

If you have never been to Mason City, Texas, you are missing out on a great city. If you are looking to find a fun place to go, then this is the article for you! Mason City is located in the state of Texas, in the southwestern United States. It has an estimated population of 27,338 as of the 2020 census, down from 29,172 at the 2000 census. In addition to being the county seat of Cerro Gordo County, Mason City is part of the larger Micropolitan Statistical Area that includes Worth and Cerro Gordo counties.
MASON CITY, IA
KBUR

Mayor of small northeast Iowa town dies in car crash

Waterloo, IA- The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died in a car crash Monday that left three others injured. The Des Moines Register reports that 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, had served as the mayor of the small town of Fairbank Iowa since 2018. According to a...
FAIRBANK, IA
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Pilot makes emergency landing in Iowa bean field

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wind Farm Project On Target To Finish In November

(Webster City, IA) — Officials say construction of a large wind farm in central Iowa is on schedule to be finished by November. James Stovall, site manager for Apex Clean Energy, says the Great Pathfinder wind project will stretch into Boone and Hamilton counties. He says all public roads are finished and trenching operations for the turbines began last week. Deliveries of the turbines and blades will begin early next month and conclude by October. Apex says up to 200 people are working on the project site in both counties. When complete, the turbines will have a capacity of 224 megawatts, enough to power 56 thousand homes.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KIMT

Man wanted for crimes in southern Minnesota and North Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive. Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, is wanted on a drug crime warrant in Blue Earth County and a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office says Friedrichs is also a suspect in other crimes in Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
KIMT

Algona man pleads guilty to burglarizing Worth County restaurant

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over theft and vandalism at a Worth County restaurant. Jesse Daniel Perrott, 28 of Algona, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for August 29. Perrott was charged with entering the Gobbler’s Roost in Grafton on April 6,...
WORTH COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy