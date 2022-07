With filming for the most recent episode of The Grand Tour coming to an end, James May has admitted that he’s thinking about retirement as he approaches his 60th birthday. The ex-Top Gear presenter is revealing to the world the second season of his travel show with Prime Video this month where he travels to Italy to explore its rich culture, but while fans are excited to have something to watch from the famous trio, May reveals bad news.

