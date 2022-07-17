ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

The Aug. 2 election is about more than just abortions | Commentary

By Michael A. Smith
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyBu4_0gibKVbR00
. Jupiterimages thinkstock

With all of the attention being focused on the proposed “Value Them Both” anti-abortion constitutional amendment, Kansas voters may be wondering what else will be on their ballots this Aug. 2

Kansas’ party primaries will be on that ballot and because of redistricting, many Kansans will find themselves voting in new districts this year.

Centered on Johnson County, the Kansas City-area 3rd Congressional District loses most of Wyandotte County to the 2nd and gains the rest of Miami, along with all of Anderson and Franklin Counties.

The 2nd District loses Lawrence — but not the rest of Douglas County — to the “Big First” district of central and western Kansas, while several counties in east-central Kansas move from the Big First to the 2nd.

There are numerous changes to the statehouse maps as well.

State House and state Senate primaries are quieter this year than in the recent past, for several reasons.

▪ First, most moderate Republicans have now switched parties or left politics altogether.

▪ Second, this year’s redistricting complicated early candidate filing by making it difficult to determine one’s new district until the last minute.

▪ Finally, the heavy publicity given to the constitutional amendment is crowding out attention to the primary races.

One notable exception — Wyandotte County Rep. Aaron Coleman faces two Democratic primary opponents, both Latina. Elected at 21 years old, Coleman is vulnerable after facing numerous charges of domestic abuse and battery. However, his two opponents may split the opposition vote.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has no serious opposition to become the Republican nominee challenging Governor Kelly, who in turn is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Instead, the primary race to watch is the GOP contest for Attorney General.

Perennial firebrand Kris Kobach faces challenges from state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All stress their conservative credentials, including opposition to numerous Biden Administration initiatives — some of which they mischaracterize — and a promise to “get tough on crime.”

A lawyer from Johnson County, Warren promises to avoid Kobach’s missteps.

Her experience is mostly in civil law, while Mattivi’s is in criminal law.

These two risk splitting the anybody-but-Kobach vote and allowing him to win, a repeat of the 2018 gubernatorial primary.

Most observers think that that Kobach will be the most vulnerable to unopposed Democratic challenger Chris Mann, who has experience as both a law enforcement officer and an attorney.

There is also a race for secretary of state, a job which includes overseeing elections.

Republican incumbent Scott Schwab appears to have the edge over “Big Lie” proponent Mike Brown, who falsely claims that widespread election fraud changed the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Schwab carefully threads the needle by stating that no such fraud occurred in Kansas — which is true, but he neglects to mention that it did not occur in other states, either. Big Lie proponents have caused major disruptions in Michigan and other state primaries this year.

As things wind down toward Aug. 2, expect advertising and candidate appearances to heat up, fighting to steal a little attention from the proposed constitutional amendment.

A few rules to remember:

Voters must be registered as members of a particular party in order to vote in that party’s primary, although all voters can vote on the constitutional amendment.

The last date that one could change their party registration this year was back on June 1. Voters registered as unaffiliated may change their party affiliation at the polls and then vote in that party’s primary.

From then onward, they will be registered as members of that party unless they choose to change it again, in which case they must do so by the next deadline.

Michael A. Smith is a professor of political science at Emporia State University.

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

Anti-abortion groups are making misleading claims as Kansas amendment vote nears

Claims made by campaigns for and against a constitutional amendment undoing Kansans’ right to an abortion look like descriptions of two different realities. The Value Them Both amendment, according to proponents, reverses the state’s “nearly unlimited ‘right’ to abortion.” The campaign’s website says “every reasonable regulation of abortion in Kansas may soon be struck down.”
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Elections
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
County
Wyandotte County, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Douglas County, KS
Elections
Douglas County, KS
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
The Wichita Eagle

Who’s the ‘both’ in ‘Value Them Both?’ Not the pregnant woman | Opinion

For decades, political debates regarding the right to abortion have pitted the interests of pregnant women against the interests of zygotes, embryos, and fetuses. Recent legislative proposals that would ban all abortion, even in cases where the life of the mother is endangered, have rightly led abortion advocates to label hardline abortion opponents as anti-woman for their single-minded focus on the interests of the fetus in all circumstances.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas abortion ban is the plan, officials pushing constitutional amendment tell GOP crowd

TOPEKA — A regional director of the Value Them Both Coalition told a meeting of Reno County Republicans last month that the organization has legislation ready to ban abortion in Kansas if voters adopt a constitutional amendment Aug. 2. A state senator also told the crowd he wanted to pass laws “with my goal of […] The post Kansas abortion ban is the plan, officials pushing constitutional amendment tell GOP crowd appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Amid amendment rhetoric, here’s what abortion actually looks like in Kansas

TOPEKA — A typical abortion in Kansas involves a 20-something woman of color from Kansas or Missouri who is unmarried, already has at least one child, has never had an abortion before, is less than nine weeks from gestation and uses the drug mifepristone to terminate her pregnancy. She has received state-ordered counseling designed to […] The post Amid amendment rhetoric, here’s what abortion actually looks like in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Schwab
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Kris Kobach
eenews.net

Kansas town taps ranch water 70 miles away, ignites legal fight

There’s a practice in the High Plains when drought sets in and shallow wells run dry. It’s called “water mining,” and it involves tapping deep aquifers to keep kitchen faucets and farm irrigators running. Now two small west-central Kansas cities — Hays and Russell — are...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas feedlot workers charged with cattle theft

LARNED, Kan. (KAKE) - Two men who worked as cowboys at a central Kansas feedlot have been charged with stealing nearly a dozen head of cattle last year. Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett said Wednesday that 24-year-old Axel Elian Gomez-Saldana and 42-year-old Ruben Lopez-Lupercio are each charged with felony theft of property worth between $1,500 and $25,000.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Republican Party#Kansas Senate#Kansas Democratic Party#Constitutional Amendment#Election Fraud#Election State#Kansans#Franklin Counties#Statehouse#State House#Republicans#Democratic
The Wichita Eagle

Panasonic battery factory not exactly the jump start Kansans were promised | Opinion

Remember 10 years ago when Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney won a silver medal at the Olympics and made the face that launched the viral meme “McKayla is not impressed?”. That’s about the way I felt last week when we finally got confirmation that the game changing, top-secret project that’s costing us a billion dollars in state subsidies will be . . . wait for it . . . a battery factory.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Eagle

Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations. The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.
TOPEKA, KS
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kyleigh (Ky) Marie Birdsong located safe

Teenager Kyleigh Birdsong was located, her mom shares on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Ky has been found and is in route back to Bourbon County… That’s all the information that I’m going to give at this time. Thank you all for Sharing," Angela Birdsong writes. There’s concern for...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

High risk of West Nile in 4 Kansas regions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans are being warned that the West Nile virus is active in four Kansas regions. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), north-central, south-central, northeast, and southeast Kansas are at a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections (WNV). Northwest and southwest...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 12, in honor of Officer Mark Lamberson, a member of the Saint Marys Police Department, who died while on duty on July 2. “I am directing flags statewide be...
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
240
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy