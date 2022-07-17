ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrayville, GA

Mrs. Kathleen Parks Truelove, age 91 of Murrayville

By Trent Crawford
 4 days ago

Mrs. Kathleen Parks Truelove, age 91, of Murrayville, Georgia passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Daniel Webster Parks and the late Fannie Seabolt Parks. Mrs. Truelove, known to her loved ones as “Kat” or...

Joan Elaine West Loudermilk, Age 83 Clarkesville

Joan Elaine West Loudermilk, age 83 of Clarkesville, Georgia and formerly of Mount Airy went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Schenectady, New York on January 02, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Arthur...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Verbinia Ann Free, Age 83, Clarkesville

Verbinia Ann Free affectionately known as “Beannie,” age 83 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her residence. Born in the Batesville Community of Clarkesville, Georgia on August 04, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Vance Adrian & Minnie Verbinia Dean Free. Ann spent many years preparing alterations for The Thread Shed in Cornelia and was the owner/operator of Tux & Stitches Alteration Shop. Although she never had children of her own, she doted on her nieces, nephews, & their families with unconditional love. Ann was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Clarkesville.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Tiffany Massey Reynolds, age 37, of Demorest

Tiffany Massey Reynolds, age 37, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. Ms. Reynolds was born on January 5, 1985 in Clarke County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Massey; maternal grandparents, Rudolph and Maryann Whitten. Tiffany was employed with Barrett Automotive in Cornelia.
DEMOREST, GA
Mrs. Lynette Avery Drew, 93 Clarkesville

Mrs. Lynette Avery Drew, 93, of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her home at Graceful Care, Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born in Mt. Vernon, Georgia, to the late Ernest Lee Avery, Sr., and Lucile Scarborough Avery. She was a graduate of Brewton-Parker Junior College and Georgia Teachers College. Her teaching career began in Montgomery County, then continued in Columbus and Fitzgerald, and she completed her career in Habersham County at Hazel Grove Elementary. She reached emeritus status with Georgia Retired Teachers Association.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Mr. Billy Michael Reese, Age 50 Cornelia

Mr. Billy Michael Reese, age 50, of Cornelia, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Mr. Reese was born in Hall County and is preceded in death by his son, Davie Reese. He had worked in production and textiles at Mt. Vernon Mills. Survivors include son, Michael Reese, Clarkesville; father, Frank...
CORNELIA, GA
Doris “Dot” Banks, age 90 of Cleveland

Doris “Dot” Banks, age 90 of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Mrs. Banks was born March 8, 1932, in Cleveland to the late Ernest T. Irvin and Eura “Bond” Potts Irvin. Dot was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Banks, and siblings, Harold Irvin, Nell Dalton, Marvin Irvin, and Dood Irvin.
CLEVELAND, GA
Howard Eugene Wade, age 90, of Demorest

Howard Eugene Wade, age 90, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Mr. Wade was born July 17, 1932 in Alto, Georgia to the late Randall and Ida Stamey Wade. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was always the entertainer. He loved spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included camping, fishing, and wood working. He was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, where he served in many positions for over 60 years. Mr. Wade was retired from the Habersham County Board of Education with 20 years of dedicated service as an Educator at Habersham Central High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Annie Bell Wade, sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Vance Thompson, infant brother, Bobby Wade and sister-in-law, Erie Wade.
DEMOREST, GA
Martha Bell Jenkins Orsborn, age 96, of Cornelia

Mrs. Martha Bell Jenkins Orsborn, age 96, of Cornelia, Georgia, departed from earth to glory on Sunday July 17, 2022. She was the last of 4 siblings, Howard Davis, Hubert Davis and Mae Bell Davis. Born on October 12, 1925 in Homer, Georgia to the late Fred and Pearl Jenkins....
CORNELIA, GA
