Mrs. Kathleen Parks Truelove, age 91 of Murrayville

Howard Eugene Wade, age 90, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Mr. Wade was born July 17, 1932 in Alto, Georgia to the late Randall and Ida Stamey Wade. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was always the entertainer. He loved spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included camping, fishing, and wood working. He was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, where he served in many positions for over 60 years. Mr. Wade was retired from the Habersham County Board of Education with 20 years of dedicated service as an Educator at Habersham Central High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Annie Bell Wade, sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Vance Thompson, infant brother, Bobby Wade and sister-in-law, Erie Wade.

DEMOREST, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO