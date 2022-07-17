ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nigel Slater’s recipes for olive and rosemary focaccia, and roast aubergine and preserved lemon sandwiches

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kd58Q_0gibJfW200
‘Focaccia will travel well to a picnic or survive happily in a lunchbox’: olive and rosemary focaccia.

It has been a week of blazing sun, with bees on the clumps of thyme coming through the cracks in the stone paving, of lunches outdoors, our olive-oily fingers tearing at thick sheets of focaccia being passed around the table.

The focaccia was spiked with chopped rosemary and green olives. The whole loaf smelled of deepest summer and we ate it with roast peppers and marinated anchovies that shone silver in the sun. I have baked this loaf the day the dough is made and it rises well, with a good airy texture, but better (if you have time) is to make the dough the day before and let it prove overnight in the fridge. The slow rise seems to give the finished bread a better flavour.

The herbs are added at the final stage, before the second proving of the dough. Tough-stemmed herbs will survive the heat of the oven: thyme, rosemary and – if you grow it yourself – summer savoury. Focaccia will travel well to a picnic or survive happily in a lunchbox, but also makes for an interesting sandwich, sliced horizontally to give two large sheets of bread, then covered with roasted and skinned peppers, basil leaves, rocket and – if you like – thinly sliced salami.

I made a sandwich filling, as the oven was on anyway, of roasted aubergine with garlic and finely chopped preserved lemon, the seasoned oil from the roasting tin soaking into the bread. I made a little too much, so we ate it as a side dish the following day. If you get the chance, I recommend leaving the stuffed sandwiches under a weighted chopping board, encouraging the filling to penetrate the holey crumb of the loaf and for the two parts – the loaf and its luscious filling – to become one.

Olive and rosemary focaccia

If you have any sourdough starter knocking around, add a couple of tablespoons with the olive oil at the start. The bread will keep, wrapped in foil or kitchen film, for a day, after which time you could slice it in half horizontally and toast the cut sides, then place sliced tomatoes and basil oil on top. Serves 4

warm water 400ml

easy-bake dried yeast 2 tsp

sea salt 1 tsp

caster sugar 1 tsp

strong white bread flour 500g

olive oil 6 tbsp, plus a little extra

green or lemon-marinated olives 125g, stoned

rosemary leaves 1 tbsp

sea salt flakes to finish

You will also need a high-sided baking tin, approximately 34cm x 24cm

Put the water and yeast into a large mixing bowl and add the salt and sugar. Mix in the flour either by hand or with a wooden spatula. Add 2 tbsp of the olive oil and mix loosely into the dough. Cover the bowl with a cloth and refrigerate overnight. (The dough will need a good 8 hours.)

Next day, when the dough has risen somewhat (don’t expect it to be as high as if you had proved it in a warm place) halve the olives and chop the rosemary leaves and mix them into the dough along with another 2 tbsp of the olive oil. Lightly oil the baking tin and turn the dough out into the tin. Push the dough out to fit the tin with your fist, gently pushing it almost into the corners – it will swell during second proving – then wrap the tin in a cloth and place in a warm spot for a good hour, perhaps two, until it has risen to twice its size.

Set the oven at 220C/gas mark 8. When the oven is ready, use a floured finger to push several hollows into the dough, then scatter the surface lightly with sea salt flakes and bake for 30 minutes until golden. Remove from the oven, pour the remaining oil over the surface, then release from its tin with a palette knife.

Roast aubergine and preserved lemon sandwiches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJNMs_0gibJfW200
‘The aubergine flesh should be completely soft and almost translucent’: roast aubergine and preserved lemon sandwiches. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

A juicy filling for sandwiches, but also a good side dish for grilled lamb cutlets. Once cooked and dressed, the aubergines will keep in the fridge, covered, for several days. It is essential to check the aubergines are completely cooked before you remove them from the heat. Prise the flesh open with a spoon – it should be completely soft and almost translucent with olive oil. Serves 4

aubergines 3 medium to large (about 800g)

olive oil 4 tbsp

garlic 3 cloves

preserved lemon 1, small

basil leaves 12

focaccia 1, see previous page

rocket 2 handfuls

Slice the aubergines in half lengthways, place them cut side up, then score a deep trellis of criss-crosses into the flesh. Take care not to cut right through the skin.

Warm 4 tbsp of oil in a shallow pan over a moderate heat. Add the aubergines scored-side down, tuck the unpeeled garlic cloves around them, then let the aubergines fry for 4-5 minutes until the cut sides are starting to take on a pale golden colour. You may need to do this in two pans or in relay. Turn the aubergines over, using a palette knife then pour 100ml of water into the pan. (Keep a lid handy to deal with the spluttering.)

Cover with a lid, lower the heat and continue cooking for 10 minutes until the aubergine flesh is soft and silky. Check it is cooked right through by tenderly prizing the flesh apart with a spoon.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Lift the cloves of garlic from the pan, scrape their flesh from the skins and put it in a bowl. Crush the cloves to a paste with a spoon or fork. Using a tablespoon, slide the aubergine flesh from its skin into the garlic bowl. Pour in any juices from the pan – there won’t be a lot – then mash together with a fork.

Remove and discard the flesh from inside the preserved lemon, then chop the skin very finely. Add to the aubergine. Shred the basil leaves and stir in. Taste for seasoning. You may need a little black pepper.

To fill the focaccia: using a long, sharp bread knife, slice the bread in half vertically to give two rectangles then cut each in half horizontally. Remove the top half of each, then cover the bottom half with the mashed aubergine and rocket leaves. Place the upper halves on top and press gently down. Leave for a good half hour, for the juices to soak in to the bread, then cut into slices at the table.

Follow Nigel on Twitter @NigelSlater

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Roasted with chickpeas, grilled with labneh, baked with coconut – Nigel Slater’s tomato recipes

I sometimes think I grow tomatoes for their scent alone. Passing the straggly plants on the steps, it is almost impossible not to rub a leaf or two between finger and thumb. They offer a smell that is herbal, a little spicy at the stalk, with – to my nose at least – notes of thyme and marjoram. Unlike sweet peas or narcissi, other favourite “homegrown” smells, your nose doesn’t become numb to it if you sniff too often.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Berries, meringue cakes and fools: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for summer desserts

Summer always feels a bit like playtime, which is why summer desserts – essentially an excuse to consume fruit and berries, booze and cream – always seem so very right. The warm weather demands that they are light by nature – thank you, whisked egg whites! – which also makes them impossible to resist. Keep the playtime theme going with the ingredients, too, swapping out the fruit suggested with whatever you have to hand.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Lemonade Pie

Lemonade Pie is a refreshing and full of creamy lemon flavor no-bake dessert! This icebox pie takes 15 minutes to mix together and the 6 simple ingredients are piled it into a premade crust, and then ready for the refrigerator or freezer!. This delicious no-bake dessert tastes like sipping on...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olives#Sourdough Bread#Sandwich Bread#Food Drink
Epicurious

Chocolate Swiss Roll

Total Time 1 hour 15 minutes (plus 40 minutes for cooling and at least 30 minutes for chilling) If you’ve made a Swiss roll cake before and had roiling anxiety because the recipe requires you to perform cake calisthenics while it’s warm and in its most fragile state, this chocolate Swiss roll recipe is for you. If you’ve always wanted to but never made a roll cake before, this recipe is for you. If you just love soft, tender cake with a duvet of plush cream, this recipe is definitely for you!
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
Lori Lamothe

Make Emily Dickinson's Coconut Cake

Despite protests from fans, Dickinson ended its third—and final—season last December. We no longer get to see America's favorite subversive poet in the Apple TV+ breakout hit that The New Yorker says "might have climbed from the brain of a woke English grad student on an acid trip."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Beef Stew slow cooker recipe

Today I’m sharing an easy slow cooker dinner idea with you. This one is perfect for your busy schedule since it is very easy to prepare but still lets you make a tasty home cooked meal. You can start this soup in the morning and by the time you get home it will be ready. Add your favorite veggies. I used carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and onions but adding zucchini and summer squash would be good too. I love to serve it with garlic toast. An easy and healthy soup for your family. I bet you and your family will love this recipe just like mine does.
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA

Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
RECIPES
LivingCheap

Slow cooker meals for busy families

We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. There’s nothing like getting to the end of an exhausting day and wondering what you’re going...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Broccoli Slaw

Broccoli slaw is just like classic coleslaw, but with the crunch and the flavor dialed way up! It's the perfect dish to bring to a summer cookout because not only can it be made ahead, but the flavor gets better over time. Pair it with sweet and smoky ribs, burgers, or grilled chicken for a great summer meal.
Salon

These homemade hot dogs are sure to be a hit at your next barbecue

I channeled my inner dad for this recipe. When I was growing up, my father didn't eat pork, so whenever we had a BBQ, we'd always get all-beef hot dogs. Also a jar of onion sauce from the supermarket, like the one that's served at hot dogs carts. The hot dog itself is really simple, made with freshly ground chuck and lots of spices. If you've never made sausage from scratch before, it's one of those processes that's a lot easier after you see it. I've got you covered — just watch the video below first. Sautéed in a tangy tomato sauce, with vinegar and red pepper flakes, the dirty onions remind me of ketchup. It's my favorite thing to get on a hot dog. Plus mustard, which yeah, you can make yourself. It's fun. — Romel Bruno.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Coconut Pie

This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Green Beans with Parmesan

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These green beans are cooked to perfection in the air fryer! They are perfectly tender with a delightful crunch and then smothered in the most delicious flavors of parmesan, lemon, and garlic!
RECIPES
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Nutritional Benefits of Eating Strawberries Every Day?

Strawberries are a popular summertime treat. Whether you buy them from a stand or go to a pick-your-own berry patch, these small red fruits make for a delectable snack. You can eat them on their own, add them to smoothies, mix them with yogurt, or even use them as a topping for desserts like shortcakes.
NUTRITION
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
Salon

Trader Joe's 6 best frozen meals to add to your cart right now

One of the great joys of shopping at Trader Joe's is walking down the vast frozen food aisle, which is generously stocked with an assortment of packaged meals that ring up at affordable prices. It seems like there's always something new for shoppers to discover as they peruse the supermarket's wide selection, which includes Indian, Italian, Mexican, Thai and more choices perfect for lunch or dinner.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

365K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy