Omaha, NE

Tron Boss Says Warren Buffett Still Holds Bitcoin. Is This the Case?

u.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTron founder Justin Sun believes that legendary investor Warren Buffett continues to hold Bitcoin (BTC) and Tron (TRX). In February 2020, the crypto entrepreneur finally got his $4.5 million charity dinner with the “Oracle of Omaha.”. Sun gifted Buffett a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 phone loaded with 1...

u.today

u.today

Tesla Sells Most of Its BTC Holdings, ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Praises SHIB, SEC Asks Court to Revoke XRP Holders’ Amici Status: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. During its Wednesday earnings calls, Tesla, leading e-car manufacturer, announced that it converted 75% of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat. According to the company’s Q2 report, at the end of the second quarter it held only roughly $218 million worth of crypto. Back in February 2021, Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, making its price spike to new highs. Shortly after that, the e-car maker sold a small portion of its holdings to test Bitcoin's liquidity. This February, Tesla reported that it had held roughly $1.99 billion worth of Bitcoin at the end of 2021. The flagship crypto dropped 6.13% on the news and is currently trading at $22,509, according to CoinMarketCap.
u.today

Scaramucci Facing Investor Exodus Amid Crypto Crash

SkyBridge Capital, an investment firm run by prominent American financier Anthony Scaramucci, is facing an investor exodus due to its poor performance mainly caused by low crypto prices, The New York Times reports. The company is on track to lose about half of the funds it held by the end...
u.today

Analyst Names "Starting Point" for Next Bitcoin Bull Run

Ki Young Ju, CEO of South Korean on-chain analytics resource CryptoQuant, has predicted that $30,000 will be the starting point of another bull run. Ju has pointed to the fact that most people are still underwater at current prices in response to a tweet about MicroStrategy's realized price being $30,664. The business intelligence firm recently announced that it had purchased another 480 coins.
u.today

"Amazon" Ethereum Name Service Sells for $1,000,000

u.today

3.2 Billion Dogecoin Reportedly Moved by Robinhood: Details

u.today

Strange Activity Continues on XRP With Over 100 Million Tokens Traded Both Ways in Matter of Minutes

The end of last week, marked by the emptying of Jed McCaleb's toxic wallet, was accompanied by an abnormal increase in the volume of XRP transactions. Trading volume then held at 18.7 billion XRP for two hours, which was 1,200% higher than usual. Today, however, the strange business around XRP continues as more than 100 million XRP worth about $40 million entered and exited the Bitstamp exchange in a matter of minutes.
u.today

BTC, ETH Predicted to End 2022 Above These Prices as Researchers Envisage 29% Recovery

u.today

3AC Spent Borrowed Funds on Buying Yacht

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, the controversial founders of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, allegedly bought a yacht with borrowed funds, according to a court document filed in the Singapore High Court for recognition of the British Virgin Islands liquidation proceedings. Davies allegedly wanted it to be bigger than any...
u.today

Ethereum Needs Only 20% to Return Back to ATH Numbers, But There's Catch

u.today

Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Rises 785% as 573 Million SHIB Are Sent to Dead Addresses

u.today

Bitcoin Rejected at $23,000 and Ethereum Breaks $1,500; Here's What Might Be Next: Crypto Market Review, July 19

u.today

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Pens Appreciation to Shiba Inu Community

u.today

Elon Musk Clarifies His Stance on Bitcoin After Tesla’s U-Turn

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that his company’s decision to sell most of its Bitcoin holdings shouldn’t be taken as some verdict on the flagship cryptocurrency. As reported by U.Today, the leading e-car maker sold a whopping $936 million worth of Bitcoin in the second quarter. Musk explained...
u.today

Uniswap (UNI) Reaching Coinbase's Numbers Is Not Full Truth, Says Exchange's CEO and Founder

According to statistics provided by Kaiko's research director, the daily trading volume on decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap has grown by 22% since the beginning of the year and, in its values, approached the indicators of one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges, Coinbase. At the moment, the daily volume on Uniswap is 49% of the total market share of volume between itself and Coinbase.
u.today

Peter Brandt Calls XRP “Garbage"

Prominent trader Peter Brandt called the XRP cryptocurrency “garbage” in response to a tweet about the sales of Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb. “Just goes to show that even garbage can make a person a billionaire,” the veteran chartist tweeted. As reported by U.Today, Ripple officially confirmed that...
u.today

Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is "Useless Without an Exorbitant Use of Energy"

u.today

Anonymous BTC Whale Transfers 46,000 BTC, But No One Knows Why

