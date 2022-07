AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.While many football clubs take to social media to boast about their latest big-money move, the Italian side have announced the forward’s arrival rather differently.Knowing all eyes will be on their Twitter feed, Roma paired Dybala’s announcement with a missing person appeal.The faces of five young people - some of whom have been missing for a number of years - were displayed alongside footage from Dybala’s arrival in Rome.A phone number to call with information also appeared on-screen.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Full trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captainFootball players provide POV perspective during game thanks to AI bodycamsMan City share spectacular ‘pitch cam’ angle of De Bruyne goal in pre-season win

