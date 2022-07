WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted mostly along party lines Thursday to send the Senate legislation that would guarantee people the right to use contraception without government interference. The legislation from North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, approved 228-195, is part of the Democrats’ response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to an […] The post U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes appeared first on Missouri Independent.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO