Last week, as readers know, two defeated Republican candidates who had run for higher office this year more or less on single-issue campaigns to relitigate the 2020 presidential election, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and state Rep. Ron Hanks, requested recounts in the races they both lost by substantial margins alleging that the result had been corrupted in some respect. Colorado law provided for recounts in very narrow races paid for by the state, otherwise the cost of a recount is borne by the requesting candidate.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO