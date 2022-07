When Mahina Anguay took over the principal position at Waimea High School on Kauai in 2013, she knew she needed to do something to help students and boost the local economy. Enrollment at the school had declined a whopping 31% in the prior decade as sugar plantations closed and families moved in search of jobs. The area — like most of the island — is almost entirely dependent on tourism. Nearly 60% of the 669 students at the school come from low-income families.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO