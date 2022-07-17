ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville PD arrest man for 7th OWI

By Kaleia Lawrence
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was arrested after leaving a child in his car when an officer tried to stop him, according to the...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 9

Sunshiné -
4d ago

39 years old on 7th dui. time to get the help needing sir. good luck getting thru the consequences of this poor decision and may you find a different path to wander after its done before you hurt someone or yourself so bad you can't undo the consequences

Reply(1)
5
Manee North
4d ago

Ok dane county when does it stop with dui. What is it going to take to make sure they don’t do it. Cops do a great job of taking them off the street. But courts are letting them out to do again

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

“Lenny’s Canes” keeps customers walking tall in Janesville

With used cars in high demand, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said scammers have come up with a new way to trick online buyers, experts said. The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for potential homeowners in the area, allowing them to design what the proposal calls “Tiny Homes.”
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man sentenced to 30 days in jail for 2020 hit-and-run crash on city’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail stemming from a hit-and-run crash on Madison’s southwest side in December 2020. Sarbjit Singh Bhullar, 37, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of operating under the influence causing injury, online court records show. A felony charge of hit-and-run involving injury was dismissed.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man arrested following drug investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old Madison man was arrested by police Tuesday morning on the near east side of Madison following a weeks-long drug investigation, MPD said. Officials say MPD SWAT and Dane County Narcotics Task Force searched the the property around 7:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Thompson drive and arrested the man.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police say Rockford crack dealer caught in the act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Audie Murphy, 55, after detectives witnessed a drug deal on 11th Street on Tuesday. Authorities say Murphy is a suspect in several narcotics trafficking complaints. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received complaints of transactions taking place in the 4400 block of 11th Street and began an investigation. Murphy was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint after they were cut off and forced to stop on a Dane Co. off-ramp early Thursday morning. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just hours after it happened, saying it is still trying to find the men who did it.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
nbc15.com

https://www.nbc15.com/2022/07/20/fbi-ramps-up-cyber-crime-prevention-efforts/

With used cars in high demand, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said scammers have come up with a new way to trick online buyers, experts said. The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for potential homeowners in the area, allowing them to design what the proposal calls “Tiny Homes.”
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Narcotics Arrest In Winnebago County

On Tuesday July 19th at approximately 4:00 in the afternoon members of the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police Narcotics Unit, along with the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police Crime Deterrence Unit, were in the area of the 4400 block of 11th Street conducting a narcotics investigation due to complaints of narcotics being sold in the area.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Child Neglect
nbc15.com

Janesville police arrest man with loaded gun

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 22-year-old Janesville man Sunday evening on the 2300 block of Harvard Drive after allegedly finding a loaded firearm in his pocket, Janesville PD said. Officers responded to a physical disturbance around 7 p.m. when one officer attempted to detain the suspect. The 22-year...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville Police K9 dies of cancer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville K9 officer passed away Tuesday night after being diagnosed with melanoma cancer. According to Janesville Police Department Chief David Moore, K9 Fred served with the department since November 2015 and provided assistance on many criminal apprehensions and drug seizures. “Over the last few years, K9 Fred suffered from melanoma […]
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 10-78 Dispatched, Suspect Found In Wisconsin..

During the early morning hours of Saturday 07/15/2022 the Winnebago Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between Matthew Williams and his mother. At that time Williams got out of his mother’s vehicle at another location within the Village of Winnebago. Williams was not present when our officer began to take the report.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbc15.com

One dead, two hospitalized after Walworth Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died and two people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday morning after a crash in Walworth County, officials stated. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash around 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway JS in the Town of Spring Prairie.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa County Deputies arrest Muskego man for 3rd alleged OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County deputies arrested a Muskego man after he was found allegedly driving intoxicated into a field near the Dodgeville Township Tuesday evening. The Iowa County Communications center received a report just before 7 p.m. about a vehicle crossing the center line and driving into a field on US Highway 18.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Monona Police warn against catalytic converter thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Monona Police are asking residents to be vigilant following a string of catalytic converter thefts on Madison’s near east side Monday night and Tuesday morning, police said. Officials say that three catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Monona between 6 p.m. Monday...
MONONA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-20-22 high speed pursuit-interstate 41

Another high speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County involving illegal drugs. It started in Winnebago County and continued on Interstate 41 southbound in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended when the vehicle and entered the ditch near Quad Graphics in Dodge County and the driver fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended A bag tossed from the vehicle during the chase was recovered and contained what was described as a significant amount of illegal drugs. Searching the vehicle deputies located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained 5 Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 3 bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams. No squad cars were damaged from the pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle sustained disabling damages from the crash. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies. A 28 year old Racine man is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man accused of several charges in the Prairie State now faces charges in Wisconsin after allegedly kicking a deputy in the shoulder while he was being arrested. The Brodhead Police Department received information from the Village of Winnebago, Illinois Police Department around 7:40 p.m....
BRODHEAD, WI
nbc15.com

15-year-old drowns in Columbia Co. campground pond

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old from Chicago died Tuesday after drowning in a Columbia Co. campground swimming pond, authorities report. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that dispatchers received a call just after 5:40 p.m. that a child had gone under the water at a pond at Smokey Hollow Campground.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy