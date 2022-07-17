Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max Plus "Social F.C."

The year of the Air Jordan 2 looks to remain in full force. Jordan Brand has worked with a star studded lineup of collaborators including Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Château Rouge, Union LA, J Balvin and many more to reimagine the Air Jordan 2 for 2022. While traditionally the Air Jordan 2 hasn’t received as much praise as its neighboring silhouettes, Jordan Brand has made a significant push this year to inspire change. Now, teaming up with Detroit-based sneaker boutique Two 18, yet another collaborative colorway hits the Air Jordan 2 Low.
