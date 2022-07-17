ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max Plus "Social F.C."

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a pair of Air Max 95s that received a similar football-inspired treatment,. now readies its special-edition Air Max Plus “Social F.C.”. The upcoming pairs arrive in padded grey...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Look at Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Rattan"

The Air Max Penny 1 has surfaced in an all-new colorway. The new rendition is for the classic signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, a legendary NBA player who in his 14 seasons, was a four-time NBA-All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member. The latest iteration sees the silhouette dressed in...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

In 2022, Jordan Brand has continued its tradition of revisiting its classic models and outfitting them with new looks. While a variety of silhouettes have been approached this year, one that stands out is the Air Jordan 5. Straight from 1990, the high-top sneaker has a storied history with the brand and now carries a “Concord” colorway. After an early look and official images surfaced previously, we’re offered on-foot shots of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Concord.”
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Air Max 95s#Tn Air#Nike F C#The Nike Air Max Plus
hypebeast.com

Fish Scales Hit the Nike Air Max 95

The Air Max line has operated as a staple in Nike’s footwear offerings year after year. Between introducing new silhouettes such as the Air Max Scorpion and revisiting fan favorites like the Air Max 1, the Swoosh continues to push the line forward. Now, a “Fish Scale” colorway of the Air Max 95 is on the way. A classic in Air Max history, the Air Max 95 has steadily received new looks and for 2022 this has remained the case.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Officially Unveils the Air Jordan 7 "Quai 54"

Every year, Jordan Brand travels overseas to execute a special streetball tournament activation in Paris, France titled “Quai 54.” And to coincide with all of its hoops excitement, Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint will unload special footwear products to align with the event. This year, the Jumpman team has readied fresh iterations of models like the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 1 Utility Stash and Air Jordan 7, the latter of which has finally been officially revealed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

Jordan Brand has celebrated its history with plenty of new looks on its iconic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. However, the Air Jordan 2 stands out most for its countless collaborations and colorways this year. Amongst this hype, the Air Jordan 13 has quietly been delivered in several clean looks this year. Making its 2022 debut in “Del Sol” and “Court Purple,” the Air Jordan 13 was quick to make an impression. Now, after a first look and detailed images surfaced previously, Nike has provided official images of the Air Jordan 13 in “French Blue.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"

Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Brings Back the Air Max Penny 1 "All-Star"

While has certainly pushed the Air Jordan 2 this year, another model that has been a point of focus for the Swoosh is the Air Max Penny 1. Between a customizable collaboration with Social Status and a re-release of the OG “Home” colorway, the Air Max Penny 1 has picked up some momentum in 2022. Now, the past is revisited once more as Penny Hardaway’s 1996 NBA All-Star Game kicks return again, last hitting shelves in 2014.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A First Look at the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

The year of the Air Jordan 2 looks to remain in full force. Jordan Brand has worked with a star studded lineup of collaborators including Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Château Rouge, Union LA, J Balvin and many more to reimagine the Air Jordan 2 for 2022. While traditionally the Air Jordan 2 hasn’t received as much praise as its neighboring silhouettes, Jordan Brand has made a significant push this year to inspire change. Now, teaming up with Detroit-based sneaker boutique Two 18, yet another collaborative colorway hits the Air Jordan 2 Low.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike Dunk High "Dynamic Berry" Gets Wrapped in Suede and Leather

Switching out the silhouette’s traditional all-leather uppers with hits of suede, the shoe is offered in complementing hues of green and “Dynamic Berry,” while a purple suede panel swoosh adds a pop of contrast. More orthodox branding placement can be found on the tongue tag, insole and outsole as the iteration rests on a speckled midsole and outsole, tied together with matching purple laces.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy