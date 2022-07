Who can’t be obsessed with the results generated from the New York Mets offense in the first half of the 2022 season? They’ve been one of the best in all of baseball in scoring runs and have played great baseball throughout. And if you noticed the past couple of weeks, the Mets offense began to take some encouraging strides forward following a funk that lasted for a couple of weeks and returned to playing at a high level.

