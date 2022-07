BUCKS COUNTY, PA — A road closure is scheduled on Pullen Station Road between Old Bethlehem Road and Route 212 (Church Road) in Springfield, Haycock, and Richland townships, Bucks County, on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 26, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for milling and paving operations, as a part of a project to repair and resurface more than 39 miles of state highway in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO