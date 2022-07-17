ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

I-95 South, Route 611 (Broad Street) Interchange Overnight Ramp Closure for Resurfacing

 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — An overnight ramp closure is scheduled on the southbound Interstate 95 ramp to Route 611 (Broad Street) in Philadelphia, on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for milling and paving operations under a project to repair...

www.mychesco.com

