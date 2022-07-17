Volunteers help keep hospital running well

Local organizations hope to ease the financial stress of going back to school with upcoming school supply drives and distributions. Groups like DeSoto For Non-Profits, Sumter County Public Schools and The Villages Masonic Lodge 394 are holding school supply collections, and the Fruitland Park Library, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and SoZo Kids are having back-to-school events to give kids items for school and provide some last-minute summer fun. Summer events like the upcoming Sumter County Public School Supply Drive help set up kids for success at the start of the school year. “Residents of The Villages are so generous, and last year donated more than $25,000 worth of supplies,” said Sumter County School Board chairperson Sally Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO