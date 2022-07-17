ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

At least 12 dead as thousands evacuated amid flash floods in China

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXpTI_0gibD0FW00
World News

Flash floods in south-west and north-west China have left at least a dozen people dead and put thousands of others in harm’s way, state media reported on Sunday.

In the south-western province of Sichuan, at least six people have died and another 12 are missing after torrential rain triggered flash floods, state-owned news outlet CGTN reported.

Some 1,300 people had been evacuated as of Saturday, the report said.

Meanwhile, in Longnan city in the north-western province of Gansu, another six deaths were reported and 3,000 people have been evacuated, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The worst-affected areas saw as much as 3.9in (98.9mm) rain in a day and a half – almost double the July average.

The rain comes amid a heatwave in parts of the country, including eastern Zhejiang province and the city of Shanghai, with temperatures soaring as high as 42C (107F) last week.

Experts say such extreme weather events are becoming more likely because of climate change. Warmer air can store more water, leading to bigger cloudbursts when it is released.

The flooding adds to economic woes brought on partly by stringent “zero-Covid” measures restricting travel and disrupting supply chains.

China is not the only country experiencing extreme weather this summer.

In Germany, low water levels in the Rhine due to droughts have disrupted the supply chain for commodities into the country.

Heatwaves have also hit the southern part of the US, with temperatures expected to soar over 38C (100F) in coming days.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Zhejiang Province#Extreme Weather#Cctv
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Hundreds of wildfires break out as temperatures top 40C

Fire crews have battled hundreds of wildfires across the country as temperatures topping 40C transformed fields and grassland into a “tinderbox”. One regional service said the number of open fires could have tripled this week, while the Met Office warned that most of England was at exceptional risk.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Country
China
newschain

Towering waves crash into homes and weddings in Hawaii

Towering waves on Hawaii’s southern shores have crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across roads and disrupted weddings. The large waves — some more than 20ft high — came from a combination of a strong southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HAWAII STATE
newschain

Mourners arrive for funeral of Dame Deborah James

Mourners including Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin have begun arriving for the funeral of Dame Deborah James in London. The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Close friends and family...
CANCER
newschain

Fires threaten Athens’ hillside suburbs for second day

Nearly 500 firefighters are struggling to contain a large wildfire that is threatening hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight. At least two people were admitted to hospital with breathing problems and minor burns, while local officials said several houses had been...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy