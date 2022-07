Todd Charles Wineland, 52, passed away at 9:55pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on June 2, 1969, in St. Louis, the son of the late Charles and Virginia (Seagroves) Wineland. He married the former Kariann Guess on December 13, 1997, in Ladue, Missouri, and they later divorced. Survivors include his former wife: Kariann Wineland (Eric Schalk), his son: Charles Wineland of Bethalto, his daughter: Clara Wineland of Bethalto, his sister and brother in law: Tamra and Victor Everhart of Clinton, Indiana, his step – mom: Jean Wineland of Osage Beach, Missouri, his sisters in laws, brothers in law, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

ALTON, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO