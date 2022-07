BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — On many Friday or Saturday nights, the Sumner house deck would be packed with people. Friends neighbors, anyone from the Alljoy area looking to have a good time. But now they are all looking for a miracle a little bit of help. Something, as Wally remains in the hospital. Walter Sumner, […]

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO