Channing Stribling News

The Minnesota Vikings already have one longtime veteran cornerback in Patrick Peterson starting on one side of their veteran defense. What is wrong with two?. Yes, the team did draft Clemson's Andrew Boothe Jr. in the second round of April's NFL Draft. Yes, the team signed veteran slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan earlier this offseason. Also, Cameron Dantzler was an All-Rookie performer two seasons ago. But with roughly $9.7M in cap space, why not be as aggressive as possible in a division with Aaron Rodgers?
