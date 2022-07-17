ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque is set to unveil bronze statues of 'Breaking Bad' characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman

By Zoe Sottile
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Missing "Breaking Bad's" iconic characters? Not to worry -- the drug dealer protagonists of the famous TV show will soon be immortalized with larger-than-life bronze statues in New...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 13

AP_000038.6490c94871de4a078a294ee364800b38.1143
3d ago

Put up a huge cross with lights so it will shine at night with benches around .. please not pretend drug pushers!!

Reply
4
Ron Portillo
3d ago

great people tear down the history of natives and the Spaniards. put up movie drug dealers instead

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Movie starring Mel Gibson begins filming in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile film production is now underway in New Mexico. “The Informant,” directed by Michael Oblowiz and produced by Daniel Cummings, is in Las Cruces filming this week. The movie stars Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell and Nick Stahl. “The Informant” is story about an undercover cop who is terminally ill […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Beat the heat at La Farge Library’s movie matinee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Farge Library in Santa Fe is giving residents a way to cool down and beat the heat. Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. the library is hosting its family-friendly Beat the Heat with Movie Matinees. Tuesday’s event will feature a showing of the movie. “Encato.” The event is free to […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

DA Carmack-Altwies Will Pay $25,000 to Man She Blocked on Facebook

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has agreed to pay local real estate investor Aaron Borrego $25,000 to settle the lawsuit Borrego filed last year when he was blocked from the DA’s Facebook page, which he alleged violated his right to free speech. In an email to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Borrego writes: “It is clear that the District Attorney believes our laws do not apply to her. Thankfully, the courts and corresponding settlements prove otherwise.” Borrego criticized the DA’s handling of the cases related to the destruction of the Plaza obelisk, he says, and his comments on the DA’s Facebook page were deleted and he was blocked. Borrego says he will donate the money to local charities as well as Carmack-Altwies’ opponent the next time she’s up for re-election. Carmack-Altwies did not respond to a request for comment from the paper, but her spokeswoman said the DA was advised by the state’s Risk Management division that “despite there being legal and factual defenses…a smaller settlement cost outweighed that of an expensive litigation process” as a factor for the settlement, which she said would show no admission of guilt on the DA’s part. Borrego has filed two other cases against the DA’s office, both relating to public records requests, both of which have been decided by the courts in his favor.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Comcast outage in parts of Santa Fe and Los Alamos

SANTA FE, N.M. — There is a Comcast internet and cable outage in parts of Santa Fe and Los Alamos. Xfinity customers in both cities are impacted. There is no exact count available for the outage. Customers can receive outage updates in the 'my account' section on the Xfinity website.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KOAT 7

DNA evidence presented in Day 6 of Fabian Gonzales trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Day six of the Fabian Gonzales trial continued today. The trial focused on the DNA evidence found at the crime scene where 10-year-old Victoria Martens was killed. Gonzales is being charged with tampering with evidence, reckless abuse of a child, and conspiracy to commit tampering with...
KRQE News 13

Man who got into shootout with Albuquerque police sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominic Detwiler, the man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police, will not have to serve any more jail time. Detwiler pled guilty to exchanging gunfire with officers at an apartment complex near Cooper and Vermont in April 2019. Detwiler was hit and that left his legs paralyzed. Judge Moran sentenced Detwiler […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
rrobserver.com

Legendary James Taylor visits Rio Rancho Sunday evening (July 24)

Here is the “essential” James Taylor playlist, compiled by Texas-based journalist Amy McCarthy for yardbarker.com. Two nights after an appearance in Austin and two nights before he’s on stage in Phoenix, James Taylor and his All-Star Band hit the Rio Rancho Events Center stage Sunday at 8 p.m.
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Friday’s Summer Concert Series Features The Blue Ventures

This Friday, July 22, N3B sponsors the Los Alamos debut performance of Northern New Mexico’s most beloved Hispano family band, Los Blue Ventures. Consisting of multiple generations of the Sanchez family, Los Blue Ventures bring Hispano Dance Hall music to Los Alamos for the first time ever. Known as “Los Meros Meros” or, The Real Deal – they’re bringing the soul of the Southwest to Ashley Pond Park with distinctly Northern New Mexico flavor.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Helicopter Crash Kills Four NM First Responders

Officials say a multi-faceted, multi-agency investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fatal crash Saturday night that killed four Bernalillo County first responders: Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The BSCO helicopter crashed at approximately 7:20 pm Saturday night just outside of Las Vegas where its crew had been helping with a wildfire in the area, providing bucket drops and other air logistics. “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what so many of our first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans.” The governor’s office said state resources will be “fully available to assist the investigation.” The Albuquerque Journal reports New Mexico police and firefighters lined Interstate 25 yesterday afternoon “to pay tribute to the four first responders as their bodies were escorted” to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque—including the Santa Fe County Fire Department. “Our hearts are broke by the tragic and distressing news that we lost four of the state’s finest public servants, killed in the line of duty,” New Mexico Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie said in a statement. “It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make.”
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronzes#Statues#Amc#Sony Pictures Television
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos man charged with voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22. The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico In-Depth

Eight years after murders, Native people still outsized share of Albuquerque homelessStatewide, unhoused Native people appear to be dying more frequently and at younger ages than any other group.

Stephanie Plummer remembers her brother Kee Thompson as an exceedingly kind person, quiet at first but talkative and outgoing once he got to know people. “If there was someone who was struggling and needed the shirt off his back, he would give it to them,” Plummer said during an interview with New Mexico In Depth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Netflix
KRQE News 13

Some residents of historic Albuquerque neighborhood against zoning change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A developer wants to put up a four-story apartment building in the Silver Hill Historic neighborhood near the University of New Mexico, but some nearby residents do not like the idea. The Church of Christ building has sat abandoned for nearly two years, and neighbors say it’s become a trouble spot ever since.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspicious package deemed safe at Santa Fe synagogue

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspicious package found at a Santa Fe synagogue has been deemed safe. The Santa Fe Police Department said someone dropped off the package at the Temple Beth Shalom on East Barcelona around 11:30 Wednesday morning. It had wires poking out of the top. Police evacuated the temple as a precaution […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Lavender in the Village Festival’ is back this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Lavender in the Village Festival is back. With 100 + vendors people can find everything from plants, artwork, lotions, lemonade, and much more. There will be three infused alcoholic beverages also made with lavender. This festival is also a fundraiser all the proceeds from the festival will go to the agricultural and educational programs.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

The two people behind the election denial movement in New Mexico

David Clements said it’s time to start the executions. Speaking to a crowd of dozens at the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, Clements and his wife Erin outlined their theories that the 2020 election was stolen and told the crowd that massive voter fraud is a pervasive problem in New Mexico’s election system today. Then David Clements told the crowd what he thinks should be done to fix it.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy