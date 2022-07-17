ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon heads to contempt trial for defying Jan. 6 committee. Here's a breakdown of his case.

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – A federal judge had just dealt a series of blows to the defense case of former White House strategist Steve Bannon , who goes to trial this week for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack , when attorney David Schoen could not contain his frustration any longer.

“What is the point of going to trial … if there are no defenses?” Schoen, Bannon's defense attorney, told U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols last week.

The attorney’s pessimistic assessment is a far cry from Bannon’s initial vow to aggressively challenge contempt charges and his threat to make the case the “misdemeanor from hell" for the government.

“I'm never going to back down. We're going to go on offense,” Bannon told a scrum of reporters outside the federal courthouse after charges were leveled late last year.

With jury selection set to begin Monday, the swagger Bannon and his defense team displayed months ago appears to have faded after a federal judge last week rejected multiple requests for a postponement, setting the stage for Bannon's  confrontation with the government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SC8L_0gibA27b00
Steve Bannon speaks to the media as a protester stands behind him outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 15 in Washington. Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

What has Bannon been charged with and what is the penalty if convicted?

Bannon faces two counts of contempt for his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House committee, which has held a series of hearings this summer featuring damning testimony from former Trump administration officials.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a maximum fine of $100,000.

The subpoena was issued last fall , and the committee and full House voted to hold him in contempt. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in November.

Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to pursue the Bannon case represented a an escalation of the House panel's investigation and an important test for President Joe Biden's Justice Department and an attorney general who vowed to separate politics from a department roiled during the Trump administration by the former president's prior repeated intervention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113ZMn_0gibA27b00
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks during an event to mark the first anniversary of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the Department of Justice Robert F. Kennedy Building on Friday. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Why does the committee want to talk to Bannon?

The committee's interest in seeking Bannon's testimony centers, at least in part, on two telephone contacts the former strategist had with Trump on Jan. 5, 2021.

The calls were highlighted during the panel's Tuesday public hearing , examining the role of extremist groups who answered Trump's call to gather in Washington.

After their initial Jan. 5 call, Bannon said on his podcast, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.

“It’s all converging and now we’re on, as they say, the point of attack,” Bannon said. “Right, the point of attack tomorrow. I’ll tell you this. It’s not gonna happen like you think it’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be quite extraordinarily different. And all I can say is strap in.”

The committee revealed Trump and Bannon briefly spoke over the phone again for six minutes, and the contents of the phone call are unknown.

Bannon isn't the only former Trump aide to face charges for defying the Jan. 6 committee

Bannon is the first of two former Trump aides charged with contempt to face trial.

Last month, the Justice Department unveiled contempt charges against Peter Navarro , a trade adviser to the former president for defying the same House panel.

Like Bannon, Navarro refused to testify by citing executive privilege to keep communications with Trump confidential.

The House had also cited former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino for contempt. But the Justice Department spared the two from criminal prosecution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BV5v_0gibA27b00
Pursued by a demonstrator, former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro arrives for his arraignment at the Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. on June 17. A federal grand jury indicted Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 committee's investigation. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Bannon offered last-minute Jan. 6 testimony, but his effort to delay trial failed

Bannon's defense team has seen its avenues to challenge the case dwindle in the run-up to trial, mostly due to rulings issued by Nichols, appointed to the bench by Trump.

Nichols has rejected multiple requests from Bannon's lawyers to delay the trial in recent days, citing pre-trial publicity related to public hearings hosted by the Jan. 6 committee.

The judge denied a postponement July 11 after Bannon suddenly reversed course and offered to testify before the House panel.

Prosecutors immediately cast Bannon's new willingness to cooperate with the committee he had defied as a stunt to improve his chances at trial.

“His actions are little more than an attempt to change the optics of his contempt on the eve of trial, not an actual effort at compliance,” prosecutors said in court documents. “The Defendant’s timing suggest that the only thing that has really changed since he refused to comply with the subpoena … is that he is finally about to face the consequences of his decision to default.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xjob6_0gibA27b00
Steve Bannon's attorney David Schoen talks to reporters after a hearing on Bannon's trial on Monday, July 11 in Washington. A federal judge has declined to delay the upcoming trial of Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Jose Luis Magana, AP

Judge picked apart Bannon's defenses

At the same July 11 hearing, Nichols also severely restricted Bannon's possible lines of defense.

Nichols ruled that Bannon cannot offer evidence that he relied on the advice of his counsel in refusing to cooperate with the committee’s subpoena, saying that such an assertion does not shield him from conduct that is deliberate and intentional.

The judge further ruled that Bannon could not offer alleged rule violations by the committee, as he has previously asserted. And he quashed Bannon’s efforts to subpoena House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other House leaders and Jan. 6 committee members.

Bannon's team asserted the bipartisan committee was not properly formed and sought Pelosi's testimony related to her role in selecting the panel members.

House Counsel Douglas Letter challenged the request for the testimony of Pelosi and other lawmakers as an attempt to fuel a "political circus."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwrGU_0gibA27b00
Speaker Nancy Pelosi gavels in the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on Friday, June 24, 2022 as house members celebrate the passage of the act on the floor of the house. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

Judge: trial will go on despite publicity from Jan. 6 hearings

Nichols said lingering concerns about pre-trial publicity, given the trial's proximity to extensive media coverage of the House committee hearings, which continue Thursday , could be resolved by closely vetting potential jurors.

If there was difficulty seating a jury due to any potential prejudice, Nichols said he may reconsider a ruling on a postponement.

"I see no reason for extending this case any further," Nichols said last week.

From the start, prosecutors have said it will take little time to present the government's case, saying that they could wrap up their presentation in one day.

Defense attorneys, meanwhile, have suggested that their side could take two weeks, but it was immediately unclear whether that timeline had been altered by Nichols' negative rulings.

Comments / 109

Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

What's the point in going to trial if they have no defense? Well that's Bannon and his attorney's fault. Well, you better get used to the idea of sitting in a prison cell again. See, Bannon and his attorney's are nothing more than empty bags of hot air.

Reply(7)
48
Kat Stapleton
4d ago

he wants attention, he's got it. Hopefully it's his last performance before his retirement in a cell.

Reply
70
Greg Olson
3d ago

And hopefully straight to prison from the courtroom. Dude is a common criminal and should be treated as such.

Reply(2)
23
 

MSNBC

Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

Indicted Trump allies Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro face potential jail time over criminal contempt charges. As Peter Navarro rejects a plea offer, questions continue to rise about his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Navarro’s false claims he had nothing to do with the voting machine seizure plot, despite promoting it on TV and writing about voting machines in his now-infamous Navarro report, which was cited by Trump in his Dec. 19, 2020 tweet telling supporters to come to D.C. on January 6 for a “wild” protest.July 15, 2022.
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
