The Superior Court of Los Angeles County recently ended its COVID-19 Emergency Bail Schedule, which set bail at $0 for most nonviolent offenses. The policy, which ended on June 30, was enacted to reserve jail capacity for more serious offenders to limit the spread of COVID-19. Although the court “is mindful that a minor theft or drug offense should not needlessly result in an unnecessary risk of health or life,” it has chosen to end this public safety measure amidst a new surge of infections.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO