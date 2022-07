With one month left before the Aug. 13 primary election, the leading candidates in the race to become the next Maui County mayor are continuing to rake in heaps of cash. So far, most of that money is still pouring into the campaign of former Judge Richard Bissen, who is among six others trying to oust Mayor Michael Victorino, according to the latest campaign spending reports filed Thursday. Bissen raised almost $272,000 in the period spanning from April 26 to June 30, topping the other contenders by tens of thousands of dollars. Victorino raised $91,000 in his bid to serve a second four-year term.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO