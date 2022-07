ETH is on a tear in the past couple of days, surging by as much as 40% in 48 hours. The cryptocurrency charted a monthly high following a massive increase in the past hours. The bulls finally broke above the solid resistance at $1280 on the fourth hit. The best course of action for the buyers right now would be to consolidate the price abvoe the resistance zone between $1280 and $1500. Developers confirmed that the ETH 2.0 Merge is on track to happen in September based on a soft schedule. This has been perceived very well by the market.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO