The Connecticut teacher shortage: Too few substitutes, too many mandates and kids in crisis

Like many teachers in low-income school districts, Erin Daly of Danbury learned to “do more with less.”

“We always heard that ‘teachers in Danbury are so awesome. They do so much more with so much less.’ Now we can’t do any more because there is no more. There’s no more to stretch,” Daly said. “That rubber band is ready to break.”

Last month, the American Federation of Teachers declared that the country’s educators have officially reached a breaking point.

Stress from the pandemic, disruptive student behavior, curriculum constraints, critical race theory debates and violence in classrooms have fueled a staffing shortage that education leaders are now calling a crisis.

For teachers in some of Connecticut’s largest and most underfunded districts, low salaries and high-need students compounded these problems, accelerating staff turnover and resignations last school year.

With a little over a month before the start of the 2022-2023 school year, seven of the state’s 10 largest districts reported 100 to 300 open positions in their schools.

Kate Dias, the president of the Connecticut Education Association and a math teacher at Manchester High School, said that Connecticut’s job market has become more competitive for educators.

“Districts that have currently had no problem filling jobs will have to go six to seven people deep,” Dias said. “They’ll offer a job to six people before they get an acceptance.”

Dias said that Connecticut is not experiencing a teacher “exodus” like other states are describing. She said that districts are seeing educators resign to take a position in a new district, not leave the profession. Although Connecticut did see a 22% increase in retirements during the 2020-2021 school year, the number of retirements this past school year reflected pre-pandemic levels.

A growing disparity

Dias said that this trend in Connecticut does not represent a statewide shortage but rather a shift among educators.

As COVID-19 drove teachers to retire or resign, pandemic funding from the federal government and the state allowed districts to add new positions and add to their staff, adding employment opportunities in well-paying districts.

“The most impacted areas were our high-needs districts where they struggle to get people,” Dias said. “Normally educators tend to be very static. We get into the district that we feel comfortable with [and] we stay with that district. What we’re seeing [now] is a much more transient population that shifts and moves to see what else is available.”

Between the 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 school years, Connecticut added 1,238 educators to its roster, but not all districts saw growth. Nearly 44% of districts saw their educator population shrink or stay the same.

As the state added 273 positions for general education teachers, 85 of Connecticut’s 199 districts lost teachers, including three of the state’s five largest districts of Hartford (minus-63), Waterbury (minus-47) and Bridgeport (minus-22).

Over the last four years, the state also lost more than 130 general education paraprofessionals. The districts experiencing the largest loss included Norwalk (minus-149), Waterbury (minus-118) and Norwich (minus-82).

Substitutes in high demand, short supply

But even in the districts that saw staff growth, staffing shortages added stress to educators.

During the pandemic, retirees who filled the bulk of substitute teacher positions withdrew from classrooms to protect their health. At the same time, teacher resignations, COVID-19 exposures and long quarantine periods led to more teacher absences during a time when there were no subs. As a result, teachers were forced to cover for absent colleagues and lose valuable classroom prep time.

Many school districts are turning to private firms to help fill vacancies. Kelly Education serves 35 Connecticut school districts to help schools retain and hire substitute teachers. Danielle Nixon, the director of public relations for Kelly Education, said that the company expects to see substitutes continue to fill long-term vacancies in Connecticut schools.

“Over the last few years, our ability to recruit and retain substitute talent has been challenged due to the sudden increase in length and frequency of vacant positions,” Nixon said. “Like the teacher shortage, COVID-related concerns coupled with pre-pandemic issues such as compensation have contributed to a decrease in substitute talent. However, we are seeing an increase in those interested in substitute teaching as districts across the nation increase pay rates, vaccines become more widely distributed and the benefits of flexible work schedules are more widely recognized.”

Daly, the president of the National Education Association of Danbury and a third-grade teacher at the Pembroke School, described this past school year as “traumatic.”

She said that teacher absences “caused a tremendous amount of overload for most teachers having to cover duties and classes that weren’t traditionally their own. … Years ago, you might have to cover if there was a flu epidemic going around or something like that, but it’s pretty much the normal [now]. You come to school, you have a designated preparation period where you’re supposed to be using it for planning for your next day’s lessons. And you’re told to cover another class.”

Daly said that resignations are continuing throughout the summer and that within the last month 15 colleagues said they will not be returning to the district.

‘Kids were in crisis this year’

For Daly and the teachers she represents, one of the hardest parts of the school year was an increase in the emotional and behavioral problems in students.

“That was actually the pinnacle of distress for us this year, because the social and emotional learning needs of our students were at such a high level,” Daly said. “Kids were in crisis this year, for sure.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 children suffers from a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder but only 20% of those children receive specialized mental health care.

Dias said that educators in schools across the state were presented with mental health challenges in their classrooms.

“Your average third-grade teacher doesn’t have to get confronted with suicidal ideations, and it happened this year,” Dias said. “I think the emotional stress of this year far exceeded what we expected it to. … We really tried to emphasize there’s so much going on in these buildings that everybody doesn’t see.”

Leslie Blatteau serves as president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers and teaches social studies at the Metropolitan Business Academy. She said that the students in New Haven and other low-income and urban districts were more likely to suffer through pandemic-related traumas and lose a family member to COVID-19.

“That disruption and that trauma then plays out in the classroom in the following year,” Blatteau said. “The increase in violent behaviors and disruptive behaviors and really antisocial dysregulated behaviors was like nothing we’ve ever seen. We love our students, but when we see them in, in, in such a tremendous crisis, it is really, really hard.”

Stressed, burned out, not coping well

Blatteau said that after a year of online learning, teachers were excited to get back into the classroom, but they were confronted with more challenges than before.

“We all knew that 2020-2021 was going to be a very hard school year. I think in that moment, [we] thought that was going to be the hardest year. … We didn’t realize when we came back for 2021-2022, that that was actually the hardest year beyond measure for so many of us,” Blatteau said. “In a year we thought we were going to get ‘back to normal’ ... it was as far away from normal as we ever could have been.”

Blatteau said that she and her colleagues felt disconnected from their students as they fulfilled curriculum requirements.

“So many teachers feel like they’re constantly focused on pacing charts and entering data rather than really getting to know their students on a personal individual level,” Blatteau said. “Teachers are feeling more and more that we don’t have autonomy in the classroom, that we’re just being told to comply with mandates for data. That’s another reason why teachers are leaving. If teachers had more autonomy in the classroom, they would be much more willing to stay.”

Since the pandemic began, teachers across the country reported more stress. A 2022 report by the RAND Corporation and National Education Association found that 59% of educators experience burnout, 73% experience frequent job-related stress, 28% have symptoms of depression and 24% say they are “not coping well.”

In a recent survey by Hartford Public Schools, 45% of teachers and paraprofessionals who participated said that their job satisfaction was somewhat or very unsatisfying and 60% said that their job satisfaction was worse now than before the pandemic.

What can be done?

In a district where one out of every four new educators leaves the district after the first year teaching, Carol Gale, president of the Hartford Federation of Teachers, said that teachers in Hartford and other cities will need four things to stay: time, trust, tools and training.

“We need time to teach students. We need time to work with kids through things like lower class size, reduced standardized testing and the reduction of unnecessary paperwork. We need to be trusted. … We need our input to be valued and to be listened to. We know what our students need. Then we need the tools to be able to do our jobs. Whether that is technological tools, textbook tools, pencils, paper, smart boards, you name it … and we need adequate training so that we can stay current and have the best practices that we can deliver to our students,” Gale said.

Gale said that if districts want to seriously tackle the issue of staff retention and resignations, it will take collaboration with administrators, teachers and local unions.

“When you have more voices at the table, you often can come up with an idea that no one individual would’ve come up with because it’s the value of putting your heads together and being able to brainstorm and creatively build on the ideas in the room and come up with the best solution possible,” Gale said.

Blatteau said that the 2021-2022 school year presented challenges for teachers at a magnitude that they had previously never encountered.

“We’re willing to work hard, but with the vacancies and with the stress of COVID, it’s like nothing we’ve ever experienced before,” Blatteau said. ”We want to do the job that we were hired to do. Teachers want to work hard. Teachers are committed. We have great joy when we are able to teach. But so many of us weren’t able to just do the job we were hired to do.”

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com.