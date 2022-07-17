Art for AIDS wants you to know that HIV is still a serious threat

After two years of a pandemic, with COVID-19 on everyone’s mind, a fundraiser for AIDS research may seem a throwback. But like COVID, HIV is still infecting and killing people. Thus, this year’s annual Art for AIDS event is as much a cautious reminder as it is a chance to raise money.

“AIDS fell out of favor almost immediately after the early ‘90s. The attention span of the population is very short. They move on very quickly from one crisis to another to another to another,” said John Merz, CEO of Advancing Connecticut Together (ACT).

“It is a challenge to let people know that it is still an issue. People need a reminder that on top of COVID, on top of monkeypox, on top of heart disease, there is this disease that is still part of the fabric of our society and we still need to pay attention.”

ACT will present the 13th annual Art for AIDS fundraiser on July 23 at ArtSpace Hartford. ACT is an umbrella agency that encompasses AIDS Connecticut, The CT Association for Human Services, The CT Center for Harm Reduction and Connecticut Pride.

Events like Art for AIDS pump funds into research programs and remind people that HIV is still a threat.

The most recently available state statistics, Merz said, gathered in 2020, found 174 newly diagnosed cases of HIV. While that may seem small compared to the tragic early days of AIDS, a troubling trend is increasingly noticed, he said: Almost one-quarter of diagnosed people already have symptoms, or developed symptoms a few months after diagnosis. In 2020, 10,665 people were living with HIV disease in Connecticut, according to the ct.gov website , and according to the CDC , there were 18,489 deaths among people with diagnosed HIV in the United States in the same year.

“The progression of a person being infected with HIV to the symptomatic stage hasn’t changed. It’s always been seven to 10 years from the time of infection to the time of showing symptoms,” Merz said. “The sooner people know about an infection, the sooner we can put them on medications and prolong seeing the symptoms or even stop it in its tracks.

“What’s so disappointing is that 24% of recent cases were living with the virus in their bodies for six, seven, eight years and they were completely oblivious. Meanwhile, for all that time the virus has been tearing their body down on a cellular level and they were in a position to transmit the virus to other people unwittingly.”

In the earlier days of AIDS, people in high-risk communities were more vigilant and got themselves tested for HIV infection whether they felt sick or not, he said. Increasingly, with AIDS no longer on their radar, people don’t go to the doctor unless they feel sick.

“People are not thinking about AIDS anymore as a threat. It’s so last year’s news, out of sight out of mind,” he said. “People may be thinking, ‘We are so over this virus.’ But the virus has never been over us. That’s the mindset of humans. We get tired of the virus long before the virus gets tired of us.”

ACT travels around the state offering HIV tests and home test kits and ACT promotes PREP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) medication, Merz said, which can protect the body even before it is infected with HIV.

Merz acknowledged that it might seem counterintuitive to suggest people take medication to fight a virus they haven’t got yet. But he said it is a wise move for people in demographics that are vulnerable to infection.

“It’s almost like birth control. If you take it, you don’t become pregnant. PREP is like birth control for HIV,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Art for AIDS took different, less crowd-intensive forms in 2020 and 2021. The July 23 event will go back to the pre-2020 form, a one-night event in the gallery. However, proof of vaccination is required at the door, or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event, accompanied by a matching photo ID. With those protections in place, masks are optional.

The “art grab” is the highlight of the evening. Every ticket holder gets a 14 x 14 piece of art donated by a local artist. Winner’s Circle ($500 admission) will be the first group to be allowed to choose art from the wall. Exclusive VIP ($250 admission) will be the second group. VIP ($125 admission) will be the third group. General admission ($75) will be the fourth group. Proceeds from admissions go to ACT and The Richard B. Fried Fund for ACT at Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Admission also includes refreshments, beverages and the chance to participate in a raffle and buy other artworks (80% of those profits go to artists and 20% to ACT).

ART for AIDS starts at 7 p.m. at the 555 Asylum Ave. art gallery. Guests can park at Union Station, across the street. act-ct.org/art-for-aids.html .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .