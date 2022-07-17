ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Art for AIDS wants you to know that HIV is still a serious threat

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

After two years of a pandemic, with COVID-19 on everyone’s mind, a fundraiser for AIDS research may seem a throwback. But like COVID, HIV is still infecting and killing people. Thus, this year’s annual Art for AIDS event is as much a cautious reminder as it is a chance to raise money.

“AIDS fell out of favor almost immediately after the early ‘90s. The attention span of the population is very short. They move on very quickly from one crisis to another to another to another,” said John Merz, CEO of Advancing Connecticut Together (ACT).

“It is a challenge to let people know that it is still an issue. People need a reminder that on top of COVID, on top of monkeypox, on top of heart disease, there is this disease that is still part of the fabric of our society and we still need to pay attention.”

ACT will present the 13th annual Art for AIDS fundraiser on July 23 at ArtSpace Hartford. ACT is an umbrella agency that encompasses AIDS Connecticut, The CT Association for Human Services, The CT Center for Harm Reduction and Connecticut Pride.

Events like Art for AIDS pump funds into research programs and remind people that HIV is still a threat.

The most recently available state statistics, Merz said, gathered in 2020, found 174 newly diagnosed cases of HIV. While that may seem small compared to the tragic early days of AIDS, a troubling trend is increasingly noticed, he said: Almost one-quarter of diagnosed people already have symptoms, or developed symptoms a few months after diagnosis. In 2020, 10,665 people were living with HIV disease in Connecticut, according to the ct.gov website , and according to the CDC , there were 18,489 deaths among people with diagnosed HIV in the United States in the same year.

“The progression of a person being infected with HIV to the symptomatic stage hasn’t changed. It’s always been seven to 10 years from the time of infection to the time of showing symptoms,” Merz said. “The sooner people know about an infection, the sooner we can put them on medications and prolong seeing the symptoms or even stop it in its tracks.

“What’s so disappointing is that 24% of recent cases were living with the virus in their bodies for six, seven, eight years and they were completely oblivious. Meanwhile, for all that time the virus has been tearing their body down on a cellular level and they were in a position to transmit the virus to other people unwittingly.”

In the earlier days of AIDS, people in high-risk communities were more vigilant and got themselves tested for HIV infection whether they felt sick or not, he said. Increasingly, with AIDS no longer on their radar, people don’t go to the doctor unless they feel sick.

“People are not thinking about AIDS anymore as a threat. It’s so last year’s news, out of sight out of mind,” he said. “People may be thinking, ‘We are so over this virus.’ But the virus has never been over us. That’s the mindset of humans. We get tired of the virus long before the virus gets tired of us.”

ACT travels around the state offering HIV tests and home test kits and ACT promotes PREP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) medication, Merz said, which can protect the body even before it is infected with HIV.

Merz acknowledged that it might seem counterintuitive to suggest people take medication to fight a virus they haven’t got yet. But he said it is a wise move for people in demographics that are vulnerable to infection.

“It’s almost like birth control. If you take it, you don’t become pregnant. PREP is like birth control for HIV,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Art for AIDS took different, less crowd-intensive forms in 2020 and 2021. The July 23 event will go back to the pre-2020 form, a one-night event in the gallery. However, proof of vaccination is required at the door, or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event, accompanied by a matching photo ID. With those protections in place, masks are optional.

The “art grab” is the highlight of the evening. Every ticket holder gets a 14 x 14 piece of art donated by a local artist. Winner’s Circle ($500 admission) will be the first group to be allowed to choose art from the wall. Exclusive VIP ($250 admission) will be the second group. VIP ($125 admission) will be the third group. General admission ($75) will be the fourth group. Proceeds from admissions go to ACT and The Richard B. Fried Fund for ACT at Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Admission also includes refreshments, beverages and the chance to participate in a raffle and buy other artworks (80% of those profits go to artists and 20% to ACT).

ART for AIDS starts at 7 p.m. at the 555 Asylum Ave. art gallery. Guests can park at Union Station, across the street. act-ct.org/art-for-aids.html .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY!

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY! Over the past few years, a calming and informative voice on iHeartCommunities, Keith Grant of Hartford HealthCare, has shared scientific and clear advice and updates about some of the scary headlines we see and hear on a daily basis!. Enjoy our interview...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses the warning signs a of a brain tumor

(WTNH) – About 90,000 people in this country will be diagnosed with a brain tumor this year. It’s important to know the warning signs. Dr. Nazer Qureshi, the Director of the Brain Tumor Program with Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, discusses brain tumors.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Health
Hartford, CT
Vaccines
DoingItLocal

JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO PAY $26,500 FOR LEMON LAW VIOLATION

Department of Consumer Protection May Fine Up to $1,000 Per Day Against Manufacturers Who Fail to Comply with Lemon Law Arbitration Decisions. (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that Jaguar Land Rover of North America will pay $26,500 for the company’s failure to comply with Connecticut’s Lemon Law.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Hospital for Special Care

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hospital for Special Care has the following openings:. Admissions Counselor ADMISSIONS COUNSELOR - Hospital for Special Care (healthcaresource.com) RN Territory Manager RN TERRITORY MANAGER - Hospital for Special Care (healthcaresource.com) Behavioral Specialist BEHAVIORIAL SPECIALIST - AUTISM INPATIENT UNIT - Hospital for Special Care (healthcaresource.com) Aquatic...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Hiv Infection#Art Gallery#Connecticut Pride
105.5 The Wolf

Here’s Where Cannabis Cultivators May Set Up in Connecticut

If you're worried that a large-scale cannabis cultivator grow house will suddenly appear overnight next to your condo complex, don't. That is, unless your neighborhood has been identified as a "Disproportionately Impacted Area" which was approved by Connecticut's Social Equity Council. But, if you live within one of the blue-shaded areas on the map you see above, it may start to smell a bit skunky soon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Kielbasa Kings of Connecticut

What is Kielbasa? It's a big sausage that is traditionally made out of ground pork meat and spices. Kielbasa hails from Eastern European countries, but is mainly associated with the country that introduced it to the world in the 1800's - Poland. Sausage is a staple of Polish cuisine, and Kielbasa is King.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WTNH

DCP announces names of 16 applicants approved to be marijuana cultivators in CT

(WTNH) – The Department of Consumer Protection has announced the names of the 16 applicants who were approved to be social equity cultivators. The Social Equity Council chose 16 applicants that met the requirements approved by the General Assembly to qualify for the Disproportionality Impacted Area Cultivator license. The 16 applicants are: CT Plant Based […]
WTNH

Hartford Reentry Welcome Center expands service

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Hartford is expanding a program that helps people adjust back into society after prison. News 8’s toured the new Re-entry Welcome Center and sat down with participants getting a second chance there. “They think once a criminal always a criminal. That was my first crime, I had never […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bloomfield Remembers Community Activist, Former Fire Commissioner

Jacqueline Massey-Greene, a former fire commissioner with the Blue Hills Volunteer Fire Department, died at the age of 68 on July 12. She was most recently known for her tenure as a fire commissioner and her platform, which emphasized accountability and transparency for the fire department. The plea for reform...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Newington Town Crier

Newington police urge homeowners to be vigilant when hiring contractors

NEWINGTON – Police urged homeowners to be vigilant when hiring contractors after an 81-year-old woman was almost scammed out of $7,600 recently. Newington Police stepped in before the July 10 transaction was completed, after being notified on suspicion by the resident’s family. “It was a situation where an...
NEWINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

After CT death, company pays $137,500 for falsifying vehicle inspections, officials say

NEW HAVEN — A Virginia company has agreed to pay $137,500 after falsifying safety reports for vehicles used in bridge inspections, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. McClain & Company Inc., which rents and leases bridge access equipment for use during inspections and maintenance, paid Martin...
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy