First Alert Forecast For July 17, 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The country is struggling in its fight against surging inflation, with the consumer price index up 9.1% in June. Some are looking for alternative ways to make ends meet. Thrifting has long been a hobby for many to find vintage treasures or one of a kind...
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN)— A museum in Farmville is hosting a free concert for residents Thursday evening. The Music in the Park event will be at the May Museum, located on Main Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The music will be provided by Trainweck and local food trucks,...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several residents gathered at the new Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Facility Wednesday to take a cold dive in the pool. Greenville Recreation manager, John Barrow said that the pool is a nice outdoor option to stay clear of the heat. “This is a great way to beat the...
GREENVILLE, N.C. — National Night Out is right around the corner. National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event. This event is held each year on the first Tuesday of August, in this case, August 2. The event is meant to promote relationships between the community and police officers. It can also provide a good […]
The high heat and humidity will keep some afternoon storms popping. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat will hold in the low 90s on Wednesday before reaching the mid 90s by Thursday. High humidity will not only make Thursday’s highs feel like the 105°-110°, but it will also lead to a better chance of downpours as heat generated storms pop up in the afternoon. Coverage will become more widespread and uniform late Thursday into Thursday evening. We’ll see a continued chance of scattered storms Friday as a weakening cold front moves in from the northwest. It is expected to clear the coast by Saturday morning, but the lack of cold air actually making it into Eastern N.C. will keep our highs in the 90s over the weekend.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat is locking in and a Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Eastern Carolina for Thursday. Heat indices will again peak near 110 for some of our northern counties with the rest of the area not far behind. A spotty AM shower is possible but most of the day will be rain-free. Getting into suppertime and sunset we will get some storms moving through the region. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds so stay weather aware. Rain totals should be between a quarter to a half an inch for most although isolated totals of a solid inch are also possible.
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – After flash floods swept through parts of Eastern North Carolina last week, some people had lots of flooding in their streets. Residents in the Winchester Drive area in Ayden say this isn’t a new problem. “This last time was the worse I’ve ever seen it which makes me think these issues […]
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new way to enjoy the international flavors the city of Jacksonville has to offer. Jacksonville’s tourism website now includes a list highlighting local restaurants in a new “International Food Trail.” “A lot of our restaurants had a hard time during COVID. They’re getting back on their feet, and we […]
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for some nostalgic pieces, this store is the place for you. “The Thrill of the Hunt,” a new resale and consignment store in Winterville is filled with antiques, trinkets, and collectible items. The store offers things such as toys from the 1980s, furniture from the 1920s, beauty supplies from the 1960s and so much more.
The N.C. Department of Transportation and planners in Pitt County have begun to study the feasibility of running passenger trains between the Triangle and Greenville. The study is one of several examining whether it makes sense to extend passenger train service to smaller North Carolina cities such as Wilmington, Fayetteville and Asheville. Amtrak helped fuel that interest when its proposal for expanding passenger rail service nationwide, released last summer, included both Wilmington and Asheville as potential destinations.
We are Stephen and Maureen Clayton, proud owners and operators of Coastal Cycle Share. Our vision is to provide residents and tourists access to bicycles to connect them to downtown, Five Points, and points beyond! We will have docking stations at 3 downtown location. Anticipated launch date is mid/late August. Come explore with us!
The National Weather Service announced two upcoming dates for hurricane community forums, which are being offered both virtually and in person. The free public discussions about hurricane preparedness include a presentation from a meteorologist with the National Weather Service on hurricanes and their impacts on Eastern North Carolina. The forums will cover why the public should never focus on just the category of the storm, and will also discuss all of the impacts any tropical cyclone can bring.
RALEIGH – Someone who took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket on Monday at a Nash County store won a $1,432,942 jackpot. Monday’s jackpot marked the ninth largest win in the history of the Cash 5 game. The lucky ticket came from the Circle K on...
RALEIGH – Stormberg Foods LLC of Goldsboro is voluntarily recalling chicken strips and chicken crisps products for dogs due to potential contamination of Salmonella. These products were distributed nationwide between June 8 and July 6 and sold at retail facilities and online. The products are sold under the brand...
Becky Williams, the owner of Cakes by Becky, said the business wouldn't have survived during the pandemic had it not been for the support of the community. Now, it's quickly become an important part of the town.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The recent uptick in rain means the potential for an increase of one pest that thrives in standing water. Officials are urging people to keep their homes as dry as possible to help curb any potential mosquito outbreaks. Even something as small as a bottle cap can be a new home for […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Complaints about the living conditions at a complex in Greenville have been swirling around social media. 9 On Your Side decided to do some digging to see what’s going on. The complaints center around Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville. Tenants say not only are living conditions unbearable at their homes, but […]
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Williamston was the stop of our latest Living Local segment. In Williamston, we are taking a look at one local bakery which opened during the pandemic and has since become a community favorite. Becky Williams, the owner of Cakes by Becky, said the business wouldn’t have survived during the pandemic had […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
