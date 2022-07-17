First Alert Forecast For July 17, 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat is locking in and a Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Eastern Carolina for Thursday. Heat indices will again peak near 110 for some of our northern counties with the rest of the area not far behind. A spotty AM shower is possible but most of the day will be rain-free. Getting into suppertime and sunset we will get some storms moving through the region. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds so stay weather aware. Rain totals should be between a quarter to a half an inch for most although isolated totals of a solid inch are also possible.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO