This beautiful waterfront home on a tidal creek with dock offers the most breathtaking views of the Stono River. Nestled among moss draped shadowing Oaks and Lowcountry Palms Tree's on approximately half acre there's an abundance of space to enjoy gatherings with family and friends. The high vaulted ceiling and numerous windows invite an abundance of natural light. Elegantly designed with an open floor plan that includes a spacious great room with high vaulted ceiling. Spacious Kitchen features a gas range built in microwave and has access to a back deck with views of the Tidal Creek. The master suite has its own private deck with views of the waterfront a nice walk-in closet a walk in tile shower tile floors dual vanity sinks. For that person in your family that enjoys fishing there is space in the 3+ car garage for the boat. Neighborhood membership is voluntary. Cost was 125.00. Amenities include a boat landing and community dock. Enjoy the walking trail around the neighborhood pond.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO