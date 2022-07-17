ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kobach attacks GOP Kansas AG rival Warren over intern. That’s me, and he’s dead wrong

 4 days ago
If Kris Kobach’s commercial had used the rest of Kellie Warren’s quote, Kansans would have heard the whole story.

No amateur

Recently, Kris Kobach went negative in an ad against Kellie Warren, Kansas state senator and candidate for attorney general, claiming she “had to have an intern handle a simple legal question.” I found this amusing because, as the intern, I knew this claim was highly misleading and taken out of context. Sen. Warren was merely giving me a shout-out to show her appreciation.

In fact, Warren answered the question herself after the quote used in the ad, just as I observed her answer many legal questions from legislators and constituents as the first female chair of the Kansas Senate’s prestigious judiciary committee. As an intern, I observed firsthand how Warren used her deep understanding of the law to build consensus, shepherd legal reform and fix loopholes like one that allowed sexual predators to prey on minor children.

Warren is not just a “homeowners association lawyer,” as Kobach suggests. She is a highly qualified, effective and principled attorney with 25 years of courtroom and legal writing experience. As attorney general, she would use this experience to protect the freedoms of everyday Kansans.

- Marshall Stula, Overland Park

Lost the prize

Well, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, how does it feel? Your beloved leader, Donald Trump, whom you were so smitten with, not only told you to quit hangin’ around, but he also chose to rub your face in it. (July 15, 1A, “Trump says he won’t endorse Hartzler for US Senate in Missouri”) Talk about your bad breakups. Not a good look for an assault rifle-packin’ Missouri Republican.

I gotta say, you had it comin’. It ain’t like we didn’t try to tell you. You objected to Trump’s election loss, even though you knew it was a lie, just to show off for him. He used you, but now says forget about you — you just ain’t tough enough. How do you like Trump’s conservative values now?

So which of the other candidates gets the endorsement prize? Can you imagine the Trump love fest goin’ on now? I think I can hear the smoochin’ sounds clear across the state.

Actually, Rep. Hartzler, you are the winner here. You don’t have to lie for Trump anymore. If you were the fighter you claim to be, you would stand up for yourself and throw one back at him. I guess conservative values don’t include courage. Hope you enjoy your retirement.

- Jerry Wilson. Kidder, Missouri

Beyond personal

I have read with interest the news stories and editorials regarding unvaccinated Royals players, as well as their rationale for not getting the shots. I hope public health officials are listening, as this can help shape the messaging surrounding the importance of getting vaccinated.

No, the vaccine does not prevent infection in all cases. But it has been well documented to be safe, helps reduce spread of the virus and greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. This is similar to the influenza vaccine reducing deaths from the flu.

The COVID-19 vaccine, like masks, helps protect not only the vaccinated person, but also others. When a young, healthy athlete like Whit Merrifield is out and about with the public, he could unknowingly spread the virus or a even new mutant. Merrifield provides significant support for the Ronald McDonald House and has stopped to see some of the patients, which was not a safe thing to do.

To think of the risk and benefit only in terms of oneself is not the way to rationalize vaccination. Be a role model and help others stay healthy

- Steve Williamson, Kansas City

Political gain

The case of the 10-year-old Ohio girl having to travel to Indiana for an abortion is horrifying. (July 15, KansasCity.com, “Doctor’s lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl’s abortion”) To see her U.S. congressman, the smirking Jim Jordan, treat her pain as a political opportunity, falsely calling it a “lie,” is disgusting.

Someone should ask him how he would feel if the criminal had raped a wrestler.

- Mary Kay Johnson, Kansas City

Editor’s note: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has been accused by at least six former Ohio State University wrestlers of knowingly ignoring accusations that team doctor Richard Strauss sexually abused multiple student-athletes when Jordan was assistant coach. Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

Not my God

Ohio has some issues on faith and belief when a 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to seek an abortion in Indiana. After this sad story was highlighted by President Joe Biden, many top conservative politicians and news outlets crowed that this was a fabricated story by liberal news. Some were calling for arresting whoever perpetrated such a thing.

Not so fast, Ohio. Gerson Fuentes, 27, whose last known address was an apartment on Columbus’ Northwest Side, was arrested Tuesday after police say he confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions.

Ohio politicians saw it was true that the child was raped but then focused on a Fox News report from an unnamed Immigration and Customs Enforcement source that the man was in the U.S. illegally.

That’s all you got, Ohio? Forget about the victim? You want this young girl already traumatized to become a mom at 11? What about the child? Do you really believe that God caused this to happen and signs off on the trauma, pain and suffering for a lifetime?

That’s not the savior I know. God has always given all of us choice in all we do. Never take away our freedom of choice. Then we become a fearful state.

- Larry Miller, Overland Park

