6 lush homes in Portland, Oregon

Forest Park

The Week

This French Eclectic-style house was built in 1995. The five-bedroom home features wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, airy rooms, multiple balconies, an open chef's kitchen with Calacatta Gold marble counters and island, and a vaulted primary suite with a gas fireplace and oversize bathroom with a claw-foot tub and two-person shower.

Courtesy image

The 1.2-acre wooded, landscaped property off Skyline Boulevard includes a saltwater pool, a 10-seat hot tub under a gazebo, and garage parking for five cars. $2,395,000. Julie Halter, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 806-0492.

Dunthorpe/Riverdale

Courtesy image

Designed by famed midcentury architect Richard Neutra, this five-bedroom house was built in 1941. The restored home has tongue-and-groove cedar siding, bands of windows framing mountain and river views, a main living space with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and a gas fireplace set in a concrete-and-mahogany surround, and a gourmet kitchen with honed-granite counters, island, and butler's pantry.

Courtesy image

Outside are a landscaped front, multiple decks, a patio, a built-in barbecue and outdoor fireplace, and a grassy yard surrounded by trees. $3,750,000. Tracy Hasson, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 312-2759.

Southwest Hills

KuDa Photography

Two stories of south-facing glass fill the double-height living room of this 2017 home with light. The six-bedroom house, designed by Craig Wollen, features polished concrete floors, a black-brick fireplace wall, a chef's kitchen with woods views, a main bedroom with a wall of windows, and accordion glass doors to a split-level upper deck with outdoor bar and firepit.

KuDa Photography

The 0.34-acre wooded lot features multilevel landscaping, patios, and a fitness studio with a sauna and outdoor hot tub. $3,895,000. Suzann Baricevic, Where, Inc., (503) 789-1033.

Laurelhurst

Courtesy image

Built in 1929, this shingled five-bedroom was recently renovated. The house retains its original archways, woodwork, and built-ins, and has a modern kitchen with waterfall quartz island, dining area with French doors to the garden patio, living room with wood-burning fireplace, primary suite with soaking tub and marble shower, and finished lower level with living quarters and wet bar.

Courtesy image

The landscaped corner lot includes a one-car garage; nearby in the historic neighborhood are shops and restaurants. $1,599,900. Leanne Ishibashi, Windermere/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 572-6520.

Boise

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom foursquare Craftsman house was built in 1914. The home features the original wood built-ins, millwork, molding, window frames, and coffered ceilings; an updated chef's kitchen and pantry; an airy main room with oversize windows; and a walk-out basement with bedroom, bath, and wet bar.

Courtesy image

Outside are a covered front porch, a patio and garden with in-ground and raised beds, a shed, and a studio with sauna; shops and restaurants are walking distance. $1,000,000. Heather Pool, John L. Scott Portland Northeast/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 863-7433.

Pearl District

Courtesy image

The 12-story Gregory condominium complex was built in 2001 in Art Deco style. This one-bedroom loft unit has high ceilings, exposed ducts, wide-plank wood floors, a large storage and laundry room with built-ins and closet organizer, an open kitchen with wood cabinetry and stainless appliances and counters, and a main room with oversize windows flanking French doors to a Juliet balcony with hill and city views.

Courtesy image

Amenities include a parking spot and access to a fifth-floor terrace with grills; Powell's bookstore, museums, shopping, restaurants, a historic park, and the Pacific Northwest College of Art are blocks away. $445,000. Dennis Haggar, Coldwell Banker Bain of Portland Uptown, (503) 351-1301.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.