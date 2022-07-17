ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

6 lush homes in Portland, Oregon

By The Week Staff
Forest Park

The Week

This French Eclectic-style house was built in 1995. The five-bedroom home features wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, airy rooms, multiple balconies, an open chef's kitchen with Calacatta Gold marble counters and island, and a vaulted primary suite with a gas fireplace and oversize bathroom with a claw-foot tub and two-person shower.

Courtesy image

The 1.2-acre wooded, landscaped property off Skyline Boulevard includes a saltwater pool, a 10-seat hot tub under a gazebo, and garage parking for five cars. $2,395,000. Julie Halter, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 806-0492.

Dunthorpe/Riverdale

Courtesy image

Designed by famed midcentury architect Richard Neutra, this five-bedroom house was built in 1941. The restored home has tongue-and-groove cedar siding, bands of windows framing mountain and river views, a main living space with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and a gas fireplace set in a concrete-and-mahogany surround, and a gourmet kitchen with honed-granite counters, island, and butler's pantry.

Courtesy image

Outside are a landscaped front, multiple decks, a patio, a built-in barbecue and outdoor fireplace, and a grassy yard surrounded by trees. $3,750,000. Tracy Hasson, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 312-2759.

Southwest Hills

KuDa Photography

Two stories of south-facing glass fill the double-height living room of this 2017 home with light. The six-bedroom house, designed by Craig Wollen, features polished concrete floors, a black-brick fireplace wall, a chef's kitchen with woods views, a main bedroom with a wall of windows, and accordion glass doors to a split-level upper deck with outdoor bar and firepit.

KuDa Photography

The 0.34-acre wooded lot features multilevel landscaping, patios, and a fitness studio with a sauna and outdoor hot tub. $3,895,000. Suzann Baricevic, Where, Inc., (503) 789-1033.

Laurelhurst

Courtesy image

Built in 1929, this shingled five-bedroom was recently renovated. The house retains its original archways, woodwork, and built-ins, and has a modern kitchen with waterfall quartz island, dining area with French doors to the garden patio, living room with wood-burning fireplace, primary suite with soaking tub and marble shower, and finished lower level with living quarters and wet bar.

Courtesy image

The landscaped corner lot includes a one-car garage; nearby in the historic neighborhood are shops and restaurants. $1,599,900. Leanne Ishibashi, Windermere/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 572-6520.

Boise

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom foursquare Craftsman house was built in 1914. The home features the original wood built-ins, millwork, molding, window frames, and coffered ceilings; an updated chef's kitchen and pantry; an airy main room with oversize windows; and a walk-out basement with bedroom, bath, and wet bar.

Courtesy image

Outside are a covered front porch, a patio and garden with in-ground and raised beds, a shed, and a studio with sauna; shops and restaurants are walking distance. $1,000,000. Heather Pool, John L. Scott Portland Northeast/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 863-7433.

Pearl District

Courtesy image

The 12-story Gregory condominium complex was built in 2001 in Art Deco style. This one-bedroom loft unit has high ceilings, exposed ducts, wide-plank wood floors, a large storage and laundry room with built-ins and closet organizer, an open kitchen with wood cabinetry and stainless appliances and counters, and a main room with oversize windows flanking French doors to a Juliet balcony with hill and city views.

Courtesy image

Amenities include a parking spot and access to a fifth-floor terrace with grills; Powell's bookstore, museums, shopping, restaurants, a historic park, and the Pacific Northwest College of Art are blocks away. $445,000. Dennis Haggar, Coldwell Banker Bain of Portland Uptown, (503) 351-1301.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine.

Lake Oswego Review

Cool Nutz, Storm Large, Lewi Longmire among OMHOF inductees

Oregon Music Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Oct. 8 at Aladdin Theater; Esperanza Spalding, Portugal The Man feted.The Oregon Music Hall of Fame has named its 2022 inductees and announced plans for its induction ceremony. The inductees are: Artists — Terrence Scott (aka Cool Nutz), Scott McCaughey, Stephen Malkmus, Storm Large, Mayther Brothers, Kevin Rankin, Satan's Pilgrims, Lewi Longmire, PH Factor Jug Band, Art Abrams; Industry — Clay Fuller, Mike Thrasher; Artist of the Year — Esperanza Spalding; Album of the Year — Portugal The Man, "Oregon City Sessions." The induction ceremony will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Portland now has an Antifa summer camp for kids

Here's a rare example of kids who would clearly be better off living in a foster care facility. A Portland Antifa group called "Budding Roses" will be hosting an "Antifascist" social justice summer camp beginning July 25, where kids ages 10 to 14 will be participating in activities that include learning about police abolition, how to donate to bail funds, and what to do if they come in contact with tear gas during protests.
PORTLAND, OR
