The Cranberry Community Uniting People (Cranberry CUP) nonprofit will hold its annual fundraising event Aug. 5 to 7. Cranberry CUP, which describes its goal as “providing hope, support, and encouragement to individuals and families who are experiencing life’s hardships,” has held fundraisers through an annual softball tournament since 2000. The organization works to support an “inspirational family” in need each year, often someone with medical expenses, while helping with other projects for families throughout the rest of the year.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO