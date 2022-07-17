ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Language heard at SC House abortion hearing left woman feeling like helpless sheep

By Staff
The Sun News
 4 days ago
People in support and against banning abortion wait to enter the Solomon Blatt Building at the South Carolina State House before a hearing on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

‘Chilling’ hearing

I attended the June 7 S.C. House of Representatives hearing on abortion. The session began with a presentation of “suggestions” for drilling down deeper into abortion restrictions just days after the fetal heartbeat bill became law.

The problem with the Republican abortion law is that it gives no consideration to the life of the mother or the child, beyond delivery.

Republican legislators destroy lives in the name of saving them by taking no responsibility for providing the financial, social and health care mothers need to care for babies that they did not intend to have. These lawmakers fail to consider a woman’s reasons for seeking an abortion because they are focused on the biology of a fetus that is not even able to live outside the woman’s body.

I sat in a room with 100 women. We were like sheep, helpless and knowing we would have to conform when the “suggested” becomes law. It was chilling.

I am petrified for this nation as our government legislates exploitation and abuse of women, and then walks away.

Pamela Reading-Smith, Bluffton

‘Inconceivable’ candidate

I have two master’s degrees that I worked very hard to complete while working full time as a classroom teacher.

I think it is inconceivable that Ellen Weaver says she can complete the requirements for an advanced degree while running a statewide campaign for state superintendent of education.

A candidate for an elected office should meet the minimum requirements to hold that office. Ms. Weaver did not meet the requirements for state superintendent; therefore, she should not be the Republican candidate.

If, by some chance, she is able to complete the requirements for the online program from Bob Jones University, those requirements should be closely scrutinized for rigor and objectivity.

Lewis Huffman, Columbia

Move on

I find it hard to fathom that with all the pro choice rhetoric by Joe Biden, he has not been publicly chastised by the Vatican. Maybe the Pope just doesn’t care. Who knows?

Others with less offensive opinions have been excommunicated.

The Supreme Court has ruled on abortion, so move on!

Leo Krejci, Bluffton

Financial literacy

South Carolina lawmakers have passed a provision in the state budget that will require a high school half-credit personal finance course in order to graduate. The S.C. Dept. of Education will be tasked with developing the curriculum for this course.

This will allow students to improve their financial literacy. This is also an opportunity to become knowledgeable about how financial systems are privileged for some and marginalized for others.

We have an opportunity to increase social reform for future community leaders by including political, gender and social constructs in relation to financial systems.

Heather Hall, Charleston

Joe Biden
