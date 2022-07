Tyler Balla knew he wanted a career in law enforcement when he was growing up in New Kensington. “My uncle was a police officer in St. Petersburg, Fla., and he was my buddy,” Balla said. “Every time he’d come home, he’d always tell law enforcement stories. He passed away from colon cancer at 34, and he was kind of my inspiration.”

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO