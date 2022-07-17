ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Editorial: Is state election money a gift or a problem?

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot of concern about the money in elections. How do we know who is contributing to a campaign? Who is funding the political parties? Who is paying for the ads and the buses and the big-budget rallies?. There are questions about where the money is coming...

abc27.com

Pennsylvania Republicans adamant on election reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans in the Midstate are not giving up the fight to change elections in Pennsylvania. State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) has been a leading voice in the calls for GOP-driven election reform. The changes Republicans want include more strict voter ID requirements, allowing pre-canvassing or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Report Released On State Of PA Elections

HARRISBURG – The Chairman of the House State Government Committee has released a report on the state of PA’s electoral process. York County Rep. Seth Grove says two years after taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf decertified all voting machines, leaving counties scrambling to cover costs to replace them. That says Grove put us on a slippery path for further tinkering with the election process, causing confusion for voters and chaos at the polls in each election since then. The report found many of the issues faced by voters and counties are because Wolf failed to compromise on policies in the Voting Rights Protection Act, which would have improved the election process. As June 30 marked the one-year anniversary of the governor’s veto of House Bill 1300, Grove developed an interim report to provide a brief summary of that legislation, as well as an overview of ongoing updates on the problematic state of election administration in PA; continued issues experienced by voters and counties; and sustained efforts by the House Republican Caucus to seek an agreement on election reform. Y.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Elections officials in Pennsylvania and across the country urged to prepare for shortages, delays

Election security experts told the directors to be prepared for possibly years of supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other things. Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security were urged Tuesday to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County judge strikes blow to 'newcomer tax'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge has struck a blow to the so-called "newcomer tax."In an order, Judge Alan Hertzberg ordered the recalculation of assessments on 750 new home sales. The ruling will result in lower assessments and lower taxes for those new home buyers.In a lawsuit, a group of those buyers accused the county and local school district of "sales chasing," immediately appealing the assessments on new home sales. Most homes in the county are assessed at a so-called "base year" rate established in 2012, but the new home buyers were assessed at much higher rates. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Edgeworth has a new emergency dispatcher, tax collector

Edgeworth officials have hired a new full-time dispatcher and appointed a new tax collector. Council voted 6-0 July 19 to hire Moon Township resident Michael Martin as dispatcher. Councilman Daniel Wilson was absent. Martin is the borough’s second full-time dispatcher. Edgeworth also has five part-time dispatchers. Manager John Schwend...
EDGEWORTH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township attorney sworn-in as new district magistrate

Peters Township attorney Phil Melograne was sworn in July 18 as the new district magistrate for northeastern Washington County and is expected to begin his duties in office today. Melograne was unanimously confirmed July 8 by the state Senate to serve in the office vacated by Washington County Court of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is looking for volunteers to join new Waterway Steward Program

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful on Wednesday announced a new stewardship program designed to help keep commonwealth waterways clean. The Waterway Steward Program was developed through funding from the Department of Environmental Protection's Coastal Resources Management Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Its purpose is to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to send $2,000 checks to some Pennsylvanians stalled

Editor’s note: This story was updated July 18, 2022, at 2:35 p.m. to correct the amount of money Pennsylvania had left in COVID stimulus funding. Pennsylvanians shouldn’t be expecting to see $2,000 stimulus checks from the state popping up in their mailboxes anytime soon. Earlier this year, Gov....
therecord-online.com

More transparency sought in Pennsylvania oil, gas industry

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania continues to be a major producer of natural gas, and some state leaders want more transparency and information from the oil and gas industry. A proposed bill from Christopher Rabb, D-Philadelphia, would expand the reporting requirements for shale gas companies on their wells. House Bill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

