ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Imaginative, kind and welcoming, Isabella is looking for her forever family

By The Star
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Isabella, 16, has a kind and affectionate smile, and she has a welcoming demeanor that leaves a lasting impression.

Do you enjoy seeing imagination at its finest? Then you’ll enjoy looking at everything she creates. Isabella enjoys constructing art, and her favorite hobby is diamond art — sticking diamond jewels onto a pattern to look like a mosaic. When she grows up, Isabella wants to be an architect.

If your family is patient and friendly, and you can see yourself being a part of Isabella’s life, please contact Adopt Kansas Kids and be the forever family she deserves.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Isabella’s case number is CH-7957.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Art#The Adopt Kansas Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Kansas City Star

Clinton man charged with murder, accused of shooting two people to death at local park

A 19-year-old Clinton man has been charged with murder, accused of killing two men Sunday at a local park. Henry County prosecutors on Monday charged Airic Brauer with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after an investigation into the shooting deaths of two men, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a probable cause statement.
CLINTON, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
9K+
Followers
886
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy