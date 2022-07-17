Imaginative, kind and welcoming, Isabella is looking for her forever family

Isabella, 16, has a kind and affectionate smile, and she has a welcoming demeanor that leaves a lasting impression.

Do you enjoy seeing imagination at its finest? Then you’ll enjoy looking at everything she creates. Isabella enjoys constructing art, and her favorite hobby is diamond art — sticking diamond jewels onto a pattern to look like a mosaic. When she grows up, Isabella wants to be an architect.

If your family is patient and friendly, and you can see yourself being a part of Isabella’s life, please contact Adopt Kansas Kids and be the forever family she deserves.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Isabella’s case number is CH-7957.