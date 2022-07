The Flagler County School Board this evening votes on whether to renew the Flagler Youth Orchestra for its 18th year. Renewal was not in question in previous years, as it has been this year. (See: “After 17 Years, Two School Board Members Put Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Future in Doubt.”) Former Flagler School Superintendent Jim Tager, now a superintendent in Maine, sent FlaglerLive the statement of support that appears here, as did former Palm Coast City council member Bob Cuff. Parents, community members at large and students–current an and former–sent numerous letters and emails to school board members, a sample of which, acquired from board members, appears below.

