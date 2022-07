It was a big hit as the parade came roaring back after its two years lapse. Jud Wilson and his Gone to Glory Brass Band have been playing in the July parade for 20yrs. This year, they were down to two, riding on the back of a pick-up. The BBQ in the park was ready with 500 pounds of deep pit beef and 700 pounds of chicken. It takes a lot of BBQ to feed the parade crowd: 397 beef plates, 485 chicken plates, and 180 combo plates. Not to mention 362 beef sandwiches, 342 oysters and unknown amounts of hot dogs! All washed down with beer, bar drinks and margaritas, plus all desserts and soft drinks sold by Penngrove 4-H to benefit their programs.

3 DAYS AGO