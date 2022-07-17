Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of July 17, 2022

Entertaining is easy in this house that features a pool with a waterfall, hot tub, pool house, cabana, gas fire pit, outdoor grill and fireplace. In the colder months, cozy up to the fireplace in the great room with library loft, or work on your car collection in the oversized garage with room for eight vehicles. The main house includes two main floor bedrooms, one with a loft, with a unique bath between them, the diamond plate ceiling and doors for the car enthusiast are a bonus! There is a private owner’s suite on the second floor, a large granite kitchen with a gas fireplace, a separate breakfast room that looks out to the backyard and a large dining room on the main floor with a game room on the lower level. The pool house has its own full kitchen, living area, bath, laundry, and loft for sleeping. Outside are covered patios, perennial gardens, and a fenced-in yard.

FOX CHAPEL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO