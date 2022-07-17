ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

By Donna Vissman
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort...

Rutherford Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Horticulture Companies and The TN Dept of Agriculture Host Canadian Buyers

Canadian buyers visited seven Tennessee horticulture businesses for an inbound trade mission. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosted the tour to expand export opportunities for the state’s producers of ornamental plants. “We continue our efforts to connect Tennessee businesses with markets not just in Tennessee, but internationally,” Agriculture...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Small Tennessee town of Bell Buckle hasn't had a violent crime this century

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With soaring crime rates across the country, it's nice to know there's at least one place out there that hasn't had a serious crime this century. Bell Buckle turns its back on the 21st century and there is no attempt to modernize this little town. The one hectic moment of the day comes when the train comes barreling through, but even that feels old-fashioned.
BELL BUCKLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER – 7-19-20,2022- HOT

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 304 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 TNZ005>010-023>031-056>064-075-077-093>095-192100- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.220720T1600Z-220721T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 304 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee west of the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MURFREESBORO, TN
z975.com

What Are Unwritten Rules That Only Tennessee Residents Would Know?

I was born and raised in Ohio, when I move to new towns I always like to find out the unwritten “Do’s and Dont’s.”. In Ohio for instance a carbonated beverage like Pepsi is called Pop. Another one is, whenever you are in public and someone yells out “O-H,” you have to respond with “I-O.” Also, you must never speak of the state Up North (Michigan) unless is talking about the Buckeyes beating them at a sport.
OHIO STATE
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

List: County fairs in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September. The list is in order of start dates. Bedford County...
TENNESSEE STATE
rewind943.com

We’ve got the BEST quality BBQ

Has some excellent BBQ in the country according to a recent study! LawnStarter, a Nashville-based company, compiled a list of the best barbecue in the United States. What they found is that Clarksville ranks first in quality, and finished 71st overall out of 200 cities. The study looked at 18 different criteria to put its list together. Some of the criteria were restaurant and customer reviews, barbecue awards, festivals and more.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS 42

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

