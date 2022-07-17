Letters to the editor: cheers for Simpson, breach dams, court oligarchy and others

Cheers for Simpson

Again, I don’t agree with every position Congressman Simpson takes, but I applaud him for putting in the work regarding the restoration of our rivers and the salmon populations. I’m proud to have such a conservation-minded representative willing to work with all affected parties who deserve a seat at the table discussing the removal of the Lower Snake River dams. I hope that all parties can see the imperative in front of us to breach the dams, restore the salmon and steelhead populations which will in turn benefit the larger ecosystem, and thus bolster an already stellar sportsman and recreation economy. Choosing to fix this mistake made in the not-so-distant past by removing failing and costly dams will be one of the greatest conservation efforts in modern history, and I hope representatives in Washington hear out Congressman Simpson regarding this time-sensitive issue.

Congressman Simpson is absolutely right: I love living in Idaho because of the vast public lands and access to healthy fishing waters. We need people to put in the work and make hard decisions that very few people in politics are willing to make, so thank you, Congressman Simpson.

Dustin Henkelmann, Twin Falls

Breach dams

Within Kirk Williamson’s June 12 article “Dams and salmon: Time to breach lower Snake River dams? Or is it a plan that won’t work?”, former Tri-Cities Herald Director Ken Robertson suggests that a trans-oceanic climate change problem is to blame for dismal salmon returns. Although ocean conditions are a driver of salmon and steelhead abundance, natural predation and changing ocean conditions can only cause salmon extinction if they are already at risk.

Idaho is home to the best salmon habitat remaining in the lower 48. Our high mountain rivers can act as a stronghold against the effects of climate change, if salmon are able to come home safely. This can only be achieved by providing the most favorable and consistent river migration conditions possible.

The lower Snake River dams slow water flow in hotter months, causing higher water temperatures along the salmon’s crucial migratory path. Breaching these dams is a proactive approach to give these fish the advantages necessary to overcome adverse conditions. And according to Sen. Murray and Gov. Inslee’s recent draft report, removing the lower Snake River dams and replacing their services is our best bet at restoring salmon to abundance.

Mitch Cutter, Boise

Court oligarchy

Two-hundred and forty-six years ago, our founding fathers created our government to be one by the people, for the people. The British Parliament imposed taxes on which no colonial citizen had a say, leading to an entire war for secession. An entire war based on the ideals that people should have a say in decisions by the government that affect them.

So what of the taxes on our bodies, imposed by an elite few? A group in which there are three women, a population of 33% who can even imagine the consequences of this attack.

If I believed that the Court’s ruling reflected the opinion of the majority of Americans, I would still be enraged, but I would respect that decision. Democracy has worked since Ancient Greece, and who am I to disagree? Yet so far since the leak of the Supreme Court decision in May, I have yet to see a majority of Americans that support the ruling. In fact, I have seen more outcry in opposition than not.

Since when did the United States become an oligarchy? Because I do not believe that American conservatives would ever be considered a silent majority, yet that’s how the Court makes it seem.

Halley Hoellwarth, Eagle

Thanks Crapo

Given the increasing intensity of wildfires in western Idaho and across the state, I was pleased to see that the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Senator Crapo helped pass makes wildfire prevention a priority. The recent announcement of $103 million for wildfire risk reduction efforts nationwide, made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will protect Idaho communities and firefighters.

On top of investing in programs that support state and local efforts to fight wildfires, the new infrastructure law also establishes a wild-land firefighter health and well-being program. These investments will help ensure the mental and physical health of firefighters, further ensuring the safety and well-being of not only our communities but those who protect them as well.

Idaho communities and firefighters will be better off thanks to these climate-smart investments, especially as wildfire season worsens. I’m grateful to Senator Crapo for his leadership on the bipartisan infrastructure law. These investments are good for local communities and represent a smart path forward for Republicans looking to lead on climate-related issues.

James Manning, Mesa

Living children

As I watch the unfolding of the results of the latest Roe vs Wade Supreme Court decision, as well as the news of this year’s mass shootings, I am left confused. Who does abortion affect? The mother and her fetus. If she is lucky, the baby’s father as well. Why aren’t people more concerned with the babies and children that are alive? Or focus on taking away the death penalty? Or work to limit gun ownership that takes away the lives of so many and affects not only their families but society as a whole? I see a double standard being used against women by white men in power who have used religion to further their political agendas. Please vote in November to show support for women and support for common sense restrictions on gun ownership.

Lori Poublon Ramirez, Meridian

Health dangers

Being a pregnant person will become much riskier for those of us living in Idaho. With the abortion ban comes the possibility of having your miscarriage investigated as a possible crime. If you happen to have a pregnancy complication, your doctor, fearing prosecution, might be apprehensive about providing safe and medically approved care. How close to death does a pregnant person have to be before there is a life-saving intervention? How many liters of blood must be hemorrhaged? What happens if there are severe genetic abnormalities? All of these questions will be decided not by the patient and her doctor but by the republican Idaho state legislators.

Eileen Schoenfelder, Boise