20 years of health innovation

For the 19th year, The Villages Charter School has earned an A from the Florida Department of Education. Administration at all levels of the charter school is proud of the results. “Our students made it through some difficult times, as well as our staff,” said Dr. Randy McDaniel, director of education at the charter school. “Overall, they performed very strong, and we are very pleased by that.” McDaniel also praised the dedication that students and staff have to the school’s core values of hard work, hospitality, stewardship and creativity. “It’s a long-term commitment to excellence,” he said. In addition to school grades, results from state exams also were recently released. School administrators in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, including at The Villages Charter School, have been reviewing grades and scores, evaluating where they did well and where they need to improve.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO