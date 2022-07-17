Columbia State Foundation Holds Award Ceremony Luncheon

NASHVILLE – A federal jury in Nashville convicted a Smyrna, Tennessee, physician yesterday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Smyrna clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Hau T. La, 54, of Brentwood, owned and operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC), which closed in the Spring of 2021. At AMC, La purportedly provided addiction treatment as his primary practice, but nevertheless prescribed opioid pain pills to some of his patients despite red flags for addiction and abuse. AMC, which did not accept health insurance, charged patients $200-$350 cash, credit, or debit, per visit and was only open on Fridays. La rarely spent more than a few minutes with the patients to whom he provided unlawful opioid prescriptions.
