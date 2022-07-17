ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Columbia State Foundation Holds Award Ceremony Luncheon

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – July 12, 2022) – – – The Columbia State Foundation recently hosted a luncheon in the Pryor Art Gallery where alumni and organizations received awards for their service to the college and community. “Today we were able to recognize Foundation board members...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Herald Wayne Buckner

Herald Wayne Buckner, age 87, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas and a resident of Rutherford County. Herald served in the United States Army. Herald was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Hazel Austin Buckner; wife, Opal...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: William George Meiter

William George Meiter, age 82, passed away July 18, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Alliance, Ohio and retired teacher. William was preceded in death by his parents, William George, Sr. and Helen Bailey Meiter; and wife, Linda Meiter. He is survived by his...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Columbia, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Maury County, TN
Maury County, TN
Education
Columbia, TN
Society
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Howard Marshall Vaughn

Howard Marshall Vaughn of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 11th, 2022, he was 84 years old. He was born in Chapel Hill, Tennessee on May 24, 1938, to the late Juldy and Bernice (Howard) Vaughn. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean, and their...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Shirley J. Hall

Shirley J. Hall, wife of David B. Hall, CPA, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Shirley June Small was born May 14, 1935, to L. G. and Ruth Small, and had a younger sister, Mary Lou and brother, Robert, who also predeceased her. She grew up...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Stephen Phillips Jr.

Mr. Stephen Phillips, Jr. passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, he was 44 years old. He was a native of Glendale California and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 20 years. He worked as a computer programmer. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his son, Rhys Tyler...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Civil Air Patrol’s E-Tech Academy Returns to MTSU

University hosts almost 40 cadets for engineering technology camp. Almost 40 Civil Air Patrol cadets from across the country were busy working in laboratories at Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Basic and Applied Sciences last week as a special national engineering technology academy resumed on campus after a two-year pandemic pause.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Morrow
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: June Dunwoody

June Dunwoody, age 90 of Smyrna, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Dalton, Georgia and the daughter of the late Charles and Arah Redwine. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Thomas...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Tome Shireman

William “Bill” Tome Shireman was born on July 17, 1937, and passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 after 85 years on this Earth. Our father was first and foremost a proclaimed follower of Jesus Christ. He loved many styles of music including performing in the Music City...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Richard Dennis Pierce

Richard Dennis Pierce, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at the Residence of Alive Hospice in the early morning of Saturday, July 16th, 2022. He was born to parents, Billy and Claudean Pierce in Monette, Arkansas on August 30th, 1949. He is at peace now, and his physical body is whole and at rest in heaven with the Lord. He is loved and will be dearly missed.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Charity#Tennessee Board#Regents
Rutherford Source

Southern Festival of Books Announces Lineup of Award-winning Authors, Poets, and Literary Legends

Annual festival brings literary and cultural leaders to Nashville for panels, readings and discussions. Humanities Tennessee today announced the initial lineup of award-winning, bestselling authors who will headline the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books, taking place in person at War Memorial Plaza and the Nashville Public Library’s main branch Oct. 14-16, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna Treatment Clinic Owner Convicted Of Unlawfully Distributing Opioids

NASHVILLE – A federal jury in Nashville convicted a Smyrna, Tennessee, physician yesterday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Smyrna clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Hau T. La, 54, of Brentwood, owned and operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC), which closed in the Spring of 2021. At AMC, La purportedly provided addiction treatment as his primary practice, but nevertheless prescribed opioid pain pills to some of his patients despite red flags for addiction and abuse. AMC, which did not accept health insurance, charged patients $200-$350 cash, credit, or debit, per visit and was only open on Fridays. La rarely spent more than a few minutes with the patients to whom he provided unlawful opioid prescriptions.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Middle Tennessee Counties Fastest Growing in State

Middle Tennessee has continued to grow even through the pandemic. According to 2020 Census Bureau data, about 35 people a day are moving into the Nashville MSA. While that is down from 2015 when the number was twice that, educational opportunities, the quality of life and jobs continue to draw people from all over the country. The top four fastest growing counties in the state can be found in Middle Tennessee according to stacker.com.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: David Harrison Miller

David Harrison Miller, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was a native of Norwalk Ohio. Mr. Miller was preceded by his wife of 57 years, Lynn Miller who died July 29, 2021. Clyde Miller, and Madelyn Keller Miller. He was a member...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something t odo this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday evening for the museum’s annual Summer Party. Uncle Bud’s will serve their famous southern fried chicken and catfish, both on the grounds and in the Maney Hall ballroom. Guests will enjoy a full bar courtesy of Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits. Signature summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual and the drinks will be cold! The local band Quarterlife will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Billy Howard Hillis

Mr. Billy Howard Hillis passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, he was 60 years old. He was born in Rutherford County and worked for Stoneman as a truck driver. Billy is survived by his mother, Sylvia Barrett; father, Tommy Hillis; son, Justin Hillis; brother, Randall Hillis; grandchildren, Kelsey and McKenzie Hillis.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gail Kathleen Schmidt Butler

Mrs. Gail Kathleen Schmidt Butler passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 15, 2022. Gail was born in the Panama Canal Zone on August 11, 1939, to CWO Erwin and Lila Schmidt. Gail is survived by her husband Henry, her two sons King (Stephanie) and Charles, brother...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy