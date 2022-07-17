Columbia State Foundation Holds Award Ceremony Luncheon

Looking for something t odo this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday evening for the museum’s annual Summer Party. Uncle Bud’s will serve their famous southern fried chicken and catfish, both on the grounds and in the Maney Hall ballroom. Guests will enjoy a full bar courtesy of Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits. Signature summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual and the drinks will be cold! The local band Quarterlife will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO