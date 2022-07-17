A water leader

Joe Urso was surprised to see regular gas at $3.92 a gallon Tuesday at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Kristine Way in The Villages. The Village of La Belle resident said he saw on the news that the average price in some areas of Florida was a little higher, so paying less a little less was a welcome surprise. Urso hasn’t made many changes to how much he drives in response to this year’s high gas prices, but he knows how much it’s affecting other people. Luckily, there’s been a bit of a reprieve recently. A few weeks ago, Florida gas prices were threatening to hit $5 per gallon. Now, average gas prices in the state are the lowest they’ve been since May. Last week, prices dropped 15 cents. In the last five weeks, gas prices have dropped more than 60 cents per gallon, according to AAA.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO