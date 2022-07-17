ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

A water leader

By Keith Pearlman, Daily Sun Specialty Editor
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time raindrops fall, residents benefit from The Villages stormwater management system, said Trey Arnett, who has witnessed the unfolding of...

Villages Daily Sun

Community’s lifestyle continues to draw like nowhere else

Demand for The Villages lifestyle shows no sign of slowing down. The Villages through the first half of 2022 remains the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States, according to RCLCO, a Bethesda, Maryland-based international real estate consulting firm. The Villages ranked No. 1 on RCLCO’s list of top...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Donation drives set up students for success

Local organizations hope to ease the financial stress of going back to school with upcoming school supply drives and distributions. Groups like DeSoto For Non-Profits, Sumter County Public Schools and The Villages Masonic Lodge 394 are holding school supply collections, and the Fruitland Park Library, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and SoZo Kids are having back-to-school events to give kids items for school and provide some last-minute summer fun. Summer events like the upcoming Sumter County Public School Supply Drive help set up kids for success at the start of the school year. “Residents of The Villages are so generous, and last year donated more than  $25,000 worth of supplies,” said Sumter County School Board chairperson Sally Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Villager uses her artistic skills to paint golf carts

From boats, motorcycles and golf carts to walls, windows and even floors, there’s no surface Judee Norton won’t paint. The Village of Fernandina resident started painting about 50 years ago. “When I was in my 20s, I had my own beauty shop,” she said. “Now, I just paint...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Orchid Gala to raise money for women vets

You do not have to be a singer to join The Opera Club of The Villages or attend its upcoming Orchid Gala fundraiser. The eighth annual event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa. The Opera Club is collaborating with another club for the first time to raise money for two separate efforts — the Opera Club’s Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship and Villagers for Veterans’ Ashley’s House project.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Florida Government
Villages Daily Sun

New Wildwood tax rate targets money for 5-year plan

Wildwood commissioners are cutting the city’s property tax rate, but not enough to equate to a tax break, instead banking money for uncertainties and a 5-year project plan. By a 4-1 vote Monday, commissioners set a tentative property tax rate of $3 per $1,000 of assessed value. It falls slightly short of the $2.87 rate that would have been required to avoid a tax increase label, but the difference will generate about $590,000 for projects the city manager says residents desire.
WILDWOOD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Charter school earns ‘A’ grade for 19th year

For the 19th year, The Villages Charter School has earned an A from the Florida Department of Education. Administration at all levels of the charter school is proud of the results. “Our students made it through some difficult times, as well as our staff,” said Dr. Randy McDaniel, director of education at the charter school. “Overall, they performed very strong, and we are very pleased by that.” McDaniel also praised the dedication that students and staff have to the school’s core values of hard work, hospitality, stewardship and creativity. “It’s a long-term commitment to excellence,” he said. In addition to school grades, results from state exams also were recently released. School administrators in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, including at The Villages Charter School, have been reviewing grades and scores, evaluating where they did well and where they need to improve.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Gas prices fall for fifth week statewide

Joe Urso was surprised to see regular gas at $3.92 a gallon Tuesday at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Kristine Way in The Villages. The Village of La Belle resident said he saw on the news that the average price in some areas of Florida was a little higher, so paying less a little less was a welcome surprise. Urso hasn’t made many changes to how much he drives in response to this year’s high gas prices, but he knows how much it’s affecting other people. Luckily, there’s been a bit of a reprieve recently. A few weeks ago, Florida gas prices were threatening to hit $5 per gallon. Now, average gas prices in the state are the lowest they’ve been since May. Last week, prices dropped 15 cents. In the last five weeks, gas prices have dropped more than 60 cents per gallon, according to AAA.
THE VILLAGES, FL

