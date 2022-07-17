ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Bugtai is Perris’ assistant CM

By IE Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendell Bugtai has been named Perris’ assistant city manager. Bugtai has more than 20 years of experience in local government, having worked in planning, project management and community development,...

Norco appoints city manager

Lori Sassoon has been appointed Norco’s city manager. Sassoon, Rancho Cucamonga’s deputy city manager of administrative services for the past 10 years, has been formally named to the city’s top non-elected administrative post during Wednesday’s regular council meeting, according to a statement on the city’s website.
NORCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A New Parking Policy is Causing Controversy in Riverside

A new parking policy went into effect in the city of Riverside and the goal is to help the city pay for infrastructure improvements. But small business owners say it's actually costing them, customers. A city council member calls the policy a mistake. Some visitors say that the new parking...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules

Proposed rooftop solar rules could impact Southern California Edison customers whether they have solar panels or not. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop solar panels. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response The post Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Prepares for Even More New Homes

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo District Attorney’s office welcomes support K9

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced today that a 5-year-old poodle will work as a support canine for its Crime Prevention Unit and SAFE Family Justice Centers. Dr. Coby Webb and Guide Dogs of the Desert trained Augie, who previously served as a seeing-eye dog, for his new role as a therapy canine, according The post RivCo District Attorney’s office welcomes support K9 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Palm Springs city manager submits resignation effective in 60 days

Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton has submitted his letter of resignation. His last day in the role will be Sept. 16. Assistant City Manager Teresa Gallavan confirmed early Monday that Clifton planned to tell city staff about his decision at a morning meeting and that a statement would be issued shortly afterward. The statement was issued just after Noon.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Will California's minimum wage increase to $18?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I cannot believe this is going on. It is really sad. It's the United States. How can we be like this," says Blanca Arguello, who lives in Orange County. Arguello says she struggles to put food on the table. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her two sons. The single mom works at a local grocery store and makes $17 an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

County responds to community without power

Residents at a mobile home park near Desert Hot Springs are cooling-off after a three-day power outage  in sweltering temperatures. Riverside County helped residents at Sam's Family Spa & Hot Water Resort after a Saturday power outage in Desert Hot Springs. The county's Emergency Management Department (EMD) and the Department of Public Social Services assisted. The county said 14 The post County responds to community without power appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

MoVal breaks ground on next phases of project

Construction has started on the second and third phases of a residential-commercial development in Moreno Valley. When finished, phase two and three of Continental Villages will feature 96 apartments and 16 two-story units in duplex buildings, according a statement on the city’s website. Those phases, which are being developed...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board monthly hiring event is met with job offers from some of the IE’s biggest employers

Indeed, some of the Inland Empire’s most prominent employers, such as the City of San Bernardino, Rialto Post-Acute Center, United Staffing Associates, and Pacific Dermatology Center, are scheduled to attend San Bernardino County’s Hiring Event on August 4th. Many of the 15+ employers (some of which are second-chance...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location

The Coachella Valley Volunteer In Medicine has had volunteers from the medical community and non-medical community in the Valley since 2010. Their focus has been in the east valley but as of today, they are opening a medical clinic in Palm Springs at the Medical Plaza of Tachevah Drive. They've had clinics that pop all The post Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theodysseyonline.com

Credit repair in riverside ca

Credit repair in California helping consumers should be over the past decade or more. We all know how the credit system works about the consequences of having bad credit because you will pay high interest on everything with bad credit. No lender will even approve you for anything The credit system is much simple but most people assume it's difficult to understand.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Former Riverside County Superior Court clerks indicted for violating court order

 Two former clerks of the Riverside County Superior Court were indicted by a criminal grand jury for conspiring to commit the crime of violation of a court order. Angela Franz, 46, and Michelle Valdez, both of Thousand Palms, were indicted on April 14, 2022. Franz and Valdez were arrested and booked into jail after the indictment. The post Former Riverside County Superior Court clerks indicted for violating court order appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sb-american.com

SBCUSD Holds Back To School Extravaganza July 21

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) is holding its second annual Back to School Extravaganza on Thursday, July 21 at Court Street Square in San Bernardino. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features community organizations and vendors all focused on helping families prepare students...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Mosquito spraying starts this weekend in select Palm Springs neighborhoods

Officials at the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District would like you to know they’re about to start spraying in the city. What: Starting Saturday (July 23), trucks mounted with ultra low volume insecticides will be traveling the streets of Palm Springs between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. spraying to combat the spread of Aedes aegypti (AKA the yellow fever mosquito).
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Anti-Mosquito Spraying To Prevent Spread Of West Nile Scheduled In Nuevo

Riverside County vector control officials will conduct anti-mosquito spraying Wednesday in Nuevo, covering a total 300 acres, to eradicate growing infestations that pose a potential risk to public health. The Department of Environmental Health has scheduled “ultra-low volume” insecticide spraying between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday in the following...
NUEVO, CA

