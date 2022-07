Germany are one game away from their ninth European Championship final but they were given an almighty fright. An absorbing, see-sawing contest was settled by Lina Magull’s first-half goal and a bizarre late strike from Alexandra Popp but Austria ran them close and would have merited a spell of extra-time. The outsiders hit the woodwork three times and, although Germany did the same on two occasions, they should be lauded for carrying the fight. In the event Martina Voss-Tecklenburg can prepare her players for a mouthwatering semi-final against France or the Netherlands in the knowledge that it will take an outstanding team to dislodge them now.

