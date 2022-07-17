Lindsey Graham ‘had no business’ making election phone calls to Georgia, reader says

Gone too far

I’ve been wondering when Senator Graham would get subpoenaed. Didn’t realize it would be by the Georgia investigation, but that makes sense. He was known to have made a phone call or two to Brad Raffensperger (an election official) concerning the status of mail-in ballots in the Georgia election.

I understand Senator Graham’s attorneys have stated that the senator is well within his parameters in doing so, but I beg to differ. Senator Graham does not represent Georgia. He represents South Carolina. I’ve even voted for him in the past. He had no business making those calls at the behest of the sore loser.

This is one time when becoming the former president’s lackey has caused our senator to go too far. John McCain would not have advised this.

Betsy Russell, Columbia

‘Inconceivable’

I have two master’s degrees that I worked very hard to complete while working full time as a classroom teacher.

I think it is inconceivable that Ellen Weaver says she can complete the requirements for an advanced degree while running a statewide campaign for state superintendent of education.

A candidate for an elected office should meet the minimum requirements to hold that office.

Ms. Weaver did not meet the requirements for state superintendent; therefore, she should not be the Republican candidate.

If, by some chance, she is able to complete the requirements for the online program from Bob Jones University, those requirements should be closely scrutinized for rigor and objectivity.

Lewis Huffman, Columbia

Call me puzzled

Let me see if I’ve got this straight: a lot of red states, no longer satisfied with merely outlawing abortion, are now making plans to completely snuff out each and every other contraceptive remedy that pregnant women might avail themselves of in the future.

Texas has their abortion bounty hunters ready to hit the trail in pursuit of unruly females of a reproductive age.

Other states are also hinting about finding ways to intercept pregnant women at the borders of neighboring states where they might be able to get a legal abortion. There’s even talk about arresting and prosecuting these women when they return home.

At the next level of insanity, some states are now trying to make it illegal to purchase contraceptives and morning-after pills within their borders, which would probably just create an entirely new and lucrative black market for police to endlessly pursue. In those states the list of controlled substances will surely grow ever larger and harder to monitor.

The so-called pro-life forces seem to be going to an awful lot of trouble simply for the purpose of keeping women locked in second-class citizenship. They should have better things to do.

Ed Aylward, Columbia

Financial literacy

South Carolina lawmakers have passed a provision in the state budget that will require a high school half-credit course in personal finance as a graduation requirement. The S.C. Dept. of Education will be tasked with developing the curriculum for the course.

This will allow students to improve their financial literacy. This is also an opportunity to become knowledgeable about how financial systems are privileged for some and marginalized for others.

We have an opportunity to increase social reform for future community leaders by including political, gender and social constructs in relation to financial systems.

Heather Hall, Charleston