Milton, GA

Thief changes check to 20 times the amount

 4 days ago

MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a case in which someone altered a check deposited at a mailbox in Forsyth County in early...

Polk Today

Police: Elderly man cuts relative with kitchen knife in domestic incident

Police: Elderly man cuts relative with kitchen knife in domestic incident

New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown →.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Think before you wire; Gainesville Police Department warns residents of rental scams

The Gainesville Police Department has reported an increase in rental scams, and are warning residents to think twice before sending money. Scammers typically will “rent” a property that they do not own or have the authority to rent. They try to sign interested tenants as quickly as possible, before the unassuming tenants realize the property does not exist.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Metro Atlanta man credits quick-thinking waitress for saving his life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Krissy White said it all happened in an instant. The 23-year-old waitress was working at the Cala Bar and Grill the night of July 10 when a man suddenly opened fire inside the Redan Road restaurant. While everyone else was running, White said she remained calm after spotting the shooting victim.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Henry County

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) – A search is underway for an individual who robbed a bank in McDonough. The McDonough Police Department says an individual entered the Chase Bank at 323 Jonesboro Road Monday and presented a note to the teller demanding money while claiming they had a gun. After receiving the money, the individual left the bank and fled in a newer model small white SUV, possibly a Lexus, with no tag displayed.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Arrest made in Coosa Dollar General robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery on Monday of this week at the Dollar General on Alabama Highway in Coosa. According to the arrest warrant, 38-year-old Jenny Sue Burns entered the store and gave the cashier a note that read “Be quiet and put all the money in a bag or else.”
COOSA, GA
Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 2-vehicle crash on Youth Monroe near Hwy 78

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (July 20, 2022) First responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Youth-Monroe Road near Highway 78 after 9:15 a.m. this morning. “The crash is involving a dump truck and a passenger car,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League. “One minor injury reported. That patient has refused transport.”
MONROE, GA

