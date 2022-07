Results from a drone flyover of the nearly five-mile length of the Ecorse Creek reveal over 100 “choke points” between Powers and the Southfield Freeway. The survey – the first ever commissioned by the city of Dearborn Heights – was completed in mid-April in cooperation with Wade Trim. A choke point was determined to be an area where the normal flow of water was obstructed because of manmade or natural reasons.

2 DAYS AGO